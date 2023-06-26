CHEERS to the South Koreans, who appear to be ages ahead of the rest of the world when it comes to treating its garbage smartly, effectively and unobtrusively so that the ground is not harmed, the residents are not offended and ecology is on the most promising path possible.
And JEERS to the rest of the world, including the U.S., for not striving to match that standard.
According to an article in last Thursday’s New York Times, South Korea has developed modern – even futuristic – means for dealing with its waste.
And South Korea needs it, when you consider the meals that are part of that nation’s regular menu.
A very large variety of liquids and solids adorn the tables in homes and restaurants in that very food-oriented nation. The variety is so diverse and so plentiful that most, apparently, goes unconsumed. Thus, it has to be disposed of.
But, whereas most of the rest of the world simply transports it to a landfill, the South Koreans have developed means to purify it and turn it into useful byproducts, such as food for animals and fowl or an odorless fertilizer.
And the means of doing this is very sophisticated. While the odor emitted during this kind of process seems unimaginable and strictly intolerable, the science that has created it has also found ways to tame those odors.
In the rest of the world, 1.4 billion tons of food is thrown thrown away each year. That means it winds up in landfills. There, it rots.
That process is one of the world’s great polluters of both water and soil. And, perhaps even more important is the fact that it gives off enormous amounts of methane.
Methane, as we know, is one of the greenhouse gases that pose ecological nightmares.
But, aware of this, South Korea banned food scraps from its landfills two decades ago.
Instead, the nation has figured out how to process it and turn it into animal feed, fertilizer and fuel for heating homes. The fuel is the methane, given off and processed during the breakdown of the food waste.
Scientists tell us that food waste is one of the most significant contributors to climate change. The methane is one of the chief offenders.
We may look at some areas of the world and consider them primitive for their practices of simply burning their garbage – all types of garbage. Surely, we must be more sophisticated than that.
Maybe, but we have a long way to go to get close to how South Korea is dealing with its waste.
For a country as cleanliness-conscious as we are, why are we not pressing our systems to study and adopt South Korea’s methods for dealing with waste? Once we establish the habits, we are better positioned to spread them worldwide than tiny South Korea is.
