CHEERS to leaf peeping and the joy it brings us each fall.
Now that we are into October, we can expect to see more of the brilliant hues we are treated to each autumn.
The greens, yellows, oranges and golds all seem to pop around the same time, usually in early to mid-October, giving us much to enjoy and look forward to.
With its rural nature, the North Country is the perfect place for leaf-peeping. Acres upon acres of forests filled with a variety of trees that are all too eager to pitch in for the foliage celebration.
The Adirondack Mountains create the perfect backdrop for the colors that rise and fall up and down the slopes of the High Peaks, creating a wall of brilliance underneath clear blue skies and bright sunshine.
It’s a slice of heaven that we are all privileged to live near.
Of course such a wonderful landscape blessed with the phenomenon of fall foliage each year is a magnet for visitors to come and fill their eyes with such warm and vibrant colors.
Our local hotels, restaurants, pubs, orchards, stores, coffee shops and more are filled with visitors from the north as well as the south.
Fall foliage is a big attraction for those living in the crowded urban areas of New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, Boston, Philadelphia and other locations. Europeans love our area too.
We see these visitors throughout the Adirondacks, especially in Lake Placid, which offers tremendous leaf-peeping opportunities. We welcome them to our region, not only for the commerce they bring, but for the culture exchanges and the marketing they will provide when they go back home and tell their family and friends about us and our magnificent foliage.
All of these leaf-peeping visitors bring cameras with them. Some with professional-grade units capable of producing breathtaking images, and of course, many others with their cell phone cameras.
No doubt, if photographic film were still a plentiful item, Eastman Kodak would be selling out of Kodachrome.
These millions of photographs taken each day during leaf-peeping season wind up on social media, giving our region a perfect advertising campaign to tout the beauty of our nature.
That kind of advertising usually can’t be bought so we are lucky to have such an attraction as our foliage in our midst.
Our local chamber of commerce types do a great job of promoting our region and bringing people to come for a short, or a long visit. Our hospitality industry also does a great job of welcoming visitors and catering to their needs.
Most folks who live in our region are also wonderful hosts. It doesn’t take much to say hello to a visitor, engage in a bit of small talk and tell them about our great area.
These kinds of encounters go a long way to creating an image of the North Country as a beautiful welcoming place, a fact that those of us who live here, already know.
