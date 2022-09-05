CHEERS to teachers and all they do for us as we embark on another school year.
In many ways, teachers are the backbone of our communities as we entrust them with the most important job in society: the care and development of our children.
The past three school years have not been easy as teachers, administration, staff, parents and students have all had to deal with restrictions foisted upon us by the COVID-19 pandemic.
We’ve seen the pandemic close schools, forcing learning to take place remotely via ZOOM or other means. Parents had to step up and help out, which was difficult as they tried to manage their own work and daily lives.
The situation was not ideal, but we saw so many wonderful and innovating educators step up with unique and interesting ways to keep learning going and to keep kids engaged.
It wasn’t perfect, but under the circumstances it was refreshing to see.
When school finally did return to in-person learning, we had to deal with masks and social distancing, which provided their own challenges.
School days were anything but normal, yet our teachers kept at it, working to do the best they could to educate our children. And they did it all while they themselves worried about COVID and how it might impact them and their families.
School during COVID was at many times pure chaos, which we are sure was hard to avoid, but it didn’t break the system.
Has it been damaged? Probably, as we have seen a dip in test scores for math and reading for 9-year-olds the past two years. But it can mend itself.
And the ones we are going to rely on to bring education back and to get our kids back on the path of learning excellence is our teachers.
And they will do the job by utilizing the skills and attributes that make them great teachers.
Attributes such as guidance, dedication, patience, compassion, understanding and serving as positive role models for our youngsters.
They will continue to identify student’s strengths and weaknesses, help them grow and become quality citizens that contribute to our communities.
Teachers will continue to be the dedicated professionals that we know them to be. They will continue to work long hours, grading papers and preparing assignments at home in the evenings and on weekends, and they will see to it that each student’s needs are met.
It’s not an easy job, and the past two years have been really difficult. The controversy the COVID restrictions caused created harsh conditions for educators and everyone in schools.
Sadly, we saw many leave the profession, and others looking to get into it choose another path.
We are hoping that the worst of COVID is behind us, and this new school year can return to a more normal setting.
But even if challenges remain, it will be the teachers that are at the center of the battle, leading the way towards better education for all.
Thank you teachers, and have a great school year.
