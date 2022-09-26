CHEERS to Aaron Judge and the spark he has given Major League Baseball this year.
Major League Baseball has taken several steps lately to infuse some sparkle into the sport. As luck would have it, Aaron Judge is ablaze all by himself.
As baseball has instituted rules changes to speed the game and presumably make it more exciting to viewers, Judge is having a season for the ages and attracting a spotlight the sport hasn’t enjoyed for some time.
Judge has a lot going for him. He’s a skilled athlete who was also drafted to play in the National Football League.
Not only is he extremely skilled, he has the character and personality that attracts admirers. He plays in his sport’s capital, New York City, for the most successful and storied franchise of all, the Yankees.
One of his team’s biggest cheerleaders, he prods and praises his teammates and never celebrates his own successes – a character and personality perhaps comparable to a Yankee legend from the distant past, Lou Gehrig.
An all-around talent, he can run bases, field and throw with the best. But his most intriguing assets are what he does with the bat.
As of this writing, he’d not yet broken the all-time American League home run record, but it appeared on a very nearby horizon. That record is 61 for the year, held by Roger Maris of the Yankees, who broke the record of 60 by Babe Ruth, also of the Yankees, in 1961.
The National League has its own records, but they are beclouded by use of performance-enhancing drugs by the three players who surpassed 60 homers, Barry Bonds, Sammy Sosa and Mark McGwire.
MLB pulled the shade on the illumination of those three and legendary pitcher Roger Clemens by barring them, at least temporarily, from the Hall of Fame and other acknowledgements.
Bonds’ record of 73 homers is a touchy subject. It is the most ever, but it was enabled, critics say, by the drugs. He was busting his buttons, but more from artificially inflated muscles than modest pride.
Judge is as clean as a newborn baby. To add to his luster, besides the home-run record, he is on the heels of a triple crown, the sport’s highest individual achievement. That signifies the league lead in batting average, home runs and runs batted in.
Only 10 players have won a triple crown in the sport’s live-ball history. (This does not include Negro League records.) Rogers Hornsby and Ted Williams won two each since 1920, when it became a statistic.
Judge has stayed about 20 homers ahead of his most productive pursuer, Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies. Batting average is the lone remaining question.
Aaron Judge has almost single-handedly revved up interest in his sport. He has focused a very glaring coast-to-coast spotlight back onto baseball at a time it was most needed.
And he has done it with an almost-unprecedented, steady, selfless performance. Homer record or no, triple crown or no, Aaron Judge has lifted baseball onto his back and hauled it to the center stage of America.
