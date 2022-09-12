CHEERS to the 1814 Commemoration Inc. for putting on yet another spectacular Battle of Plattsburgh celebration.
Blessed with fantastic late-summer weather, the annual celebration went off smoothly with an abundance of events in and around downtown Plattsburgh that drew hundreds of visitors.
The celebration ran from Thursday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 11.
The annual event allows us to celebrate and learn about our region’s vast and rich history as part of America, which is something that benefits us all.
The Battle of Plattsburgh, as we know, occurred mostly on Sept. 11, 1814, on the shores of Lake Champlain and the Saranac River in the City of Plattsburgh, which was just a small village at the time, and in Plattsburgh Bay. There were other skirmishes outside the city to the north in the days prior to the main battle.
During the main battle, the understaffed Americans led by Gen. Alexander Macomb on land, and Commodore Thomas Macdonough on Plattsburgh Bay, repulsed the British, ending their march south through New York from Canada.
The victory for the Americans was pivotal in turning the final tide of the war and led to peace between the two nations.
While the battle certainly was most important in the outcome of the war, it often gets overlooked by history, which tends to favor American victories in Maryland and New Orleans as the decisive factors.
We know better, and through the tremendous efforts of area historians, the details of the Battle of Plattsburgh have been and continue to become more and more popular amongst the historical community.
The battle is finally getting some of the credit it is due, but there is still some progress to be made in elevating the historical significance of the battle in our history books.
That is why the annual celebration is so critical. Not only does it help illuminate history for the masses, it bolsters the region in so many ways.
Events like the Battle of Plattsburgh celebration have become what is known as Heritage Tourism, which is described by the National Trust as “traveling to experience the places, artifacts, and activities that authentically represent the stories and people of the past and present. It includes cultural, historic and natural resources.”
Our local celebration fits that definition perfectly and it serves as a walking, talking, living breathing classroom for those interested in learning about such a critical event that helped shape our nation.
As one can imagine, reenactments at such Heritage Tourism events are centerpieces of activity.
Watching dozens, even hundreds of reenactors dressed in period clothing, marching, bivouacking and firing muskets brings the events of 200 years ago to life and creates a vivid image of what life must have been like back then.
They are exciting and so very cool.
Unfortunately we had a bit of a scare this year when the state’s new gun laws threatened to prevent the reenactors from bringing their antique muskets for fear of getting arrested and charged with a felony for having a firearm in a public place.
Many reenactors said they wouldn’t come.
After an appeal from the 1814 Commemoration Inc. and Assemblyman D. Billy Jones and State Sen. Dan Stec, Gov. Kathy Hochul relented and allowed the reenactors to use their muskets and blank charges.
Heritage Tourism events not only educate us, they bring in revenue for our community as visitors spend on lodging, food, drink gas and entertainment.
It would be a shame to lose such opportunities due to a law that many feel was not properly vetted and did not take into consideration events such as harmless battle reenactments.
