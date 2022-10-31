CHEERS to grandparents and what they mean to our families.
Now is the time of year when many elementary schools host “Grandparents Day” where grandma and grandpa are invited to spend the day in school with their little bundles of joy.
Some outside recreation, a nice lunch and a fun assembly usually is enough to keep the grandparents busy and it gives them a glimpse of what their grandchildren do in school all day.
Having grandparents is great.
Many of us learned just how valuable and how much they mean to our families during the pandemic. Moms and dads who found themselves without child care when schools were closed, had to look to grandparents to help keep things afloat.
Even when mom and or dad were working from home, they needed help, and grandma and grandpa were often the perfect choice.
Turns out that being a grandparent is beneficial in so many other ways as well.
According to Lifetime Daily, being a grandparent plays a big role in brain health.
An Australian study found that grandmothers who spent one day per week caring for their grandchildren displayed the highest cognitive performance of participants studied.
The lifetime Daily piece also says that being a grandparent keeps you social.
Having grandchildren by your side can boost your social life and fight the feeling of loneliness later in life, new research suggests. Maturitas, an international journal of midlife health and beyond, reports that: “One key example of social engagement in later life is the role of a grandparent. This role promotes a socially active lifestyle that may be beneficial to cognitive ageing. Recent research has found that spending some time with grandchildren is beneficial.”
But setting boundaries and clear expectations is equally important.
Involved grandparents keep physically active.
Slowing down in retirement or later in life might be just about the worst thing you can do for your physical and mental health. As reported by Lifetime Daily writer Jordan Rosenfeld, “slowing down can lead to gradual functional decline, so gradual you might not even notice. Activities you take for granted, from walking up a flight of stairs or picking something up off the floor, will become more difficult if you don’t keep active.” Rosenfeld found that almost any form of daily exercise, including running around with your grandkids, keeps your mind and body as sharp as it was before retirement.
Having an involved grandparent is good for kids too.
No surprise, the health benefits go both ways. One study found that in families where grandparents regularly spent time with teenage grandchildren, the teens had lower rates of depression than teens who didn’t see their grandparents often. Researchers cited other non-health benefits among teens who saw their grandparents frequently, including higher academic success, greater self-confidence and higher rates of competence and maturity.
So, thanks, grandma and grandpa. We’d be lost without you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.