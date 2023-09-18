JEERS to states that lead the nation in most attempts to ban books in their constituency.
Texas made the most attempts to ban or restrict books in 2022, according to a new report from the American Library Association. Florida, South Carolina, Missouri and Utah weren’t far behind.
Last year, 1,269 censorship attempts to restrict 2,571 unique titles were documented – the highest number ever recorded by the association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom and double the 729 book challenges made in 2021.
According to National Public Radio, there are no statewide book bans in New York. Thirteen times, a book has been banned in four districts in the state, but none have been banned across the state.
And most New Yorkers are relieved to hear that. Nationwide, a poll has revealed that 70 percent of parents do not look favorably upon book banning in schools.
Where books are banned, the topics typically include race, history, sexual orientation or gender. In those states in which such books are banned, parents and others apparently would rather students not be exposed to those subjects.
The question is, though, if schools and books do not objectively address those topics, where will students come to understand them? At some point in their lives, they will face them head-on and would be far better off with some unbiased familiarity.
And what about students who have a different makeup than the majority male-female attraction? Are they to be scorned for the rest of their lives because they represent a minority?
Shirley Robinson of the Texas Library Association told the association: “Book challenges and censorship are nothing new. Libraries have faced these issues as long as libraries have been in existence. But the volume of challenges, and the vitriol against librarians, is unprecedented.
“Libraries are seeing multiple challenges, sometimes as many as 100, being brought forth. And often, people are not complaining about books they or their children have actually read; they are seeing books mentioned on the news or on social media and weighing in with complaints.”
In total, 30 percent of all book censorship attempts were made by parents. Seventeen percent were made by political or religious groups.
Deborah Caldwell-Stone, director of Library Association’s Office for Intellectual Freedom, said: “Overwhelmingly, we’re seeing these challenges come from organized censorship groups that target local library board meetings to demand removal of a long list of books they share on social media.
“Their aim is to suppress the voices of those traditionally excluded from our nation’s conversations, such as people in the LGBTQIA+ community or people of color.”
Book banning would be the worst choice for any district. Parents can guide their children, of course, but they can’t determine every facet of their lives. Children must learn about all aspects of their existence as they mature and make their own choices.
The more they know, the more satisfactory those choices will be.
