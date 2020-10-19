Jeers to people who text or hold their cell phones to their ear during a call while driving.
We doubt there are many people reading this who haven’t heard this modern-day advice: “Don’t text and drive.”
It’s on television commercials, radio spots and highway billboards.
It’s advice that is far too commonly ignored.
We can understand a bit of the reason why. It’s a “it’ll never happen to me” situation.
We all figure that “it’s just two seconds” to glance down at your phone, or that “my eyes are still on the road” when you’re holding your cell phone to your ear.
BAM! You just hit the car in front of you.
BAM! You missed the light.
It’s just not worth it. Having to talk to your insurance company, the police, and possibly the hospital after an accident is a lot more trouble than just leaving your phone alone.
And if you kill someone or seriously injure someone, your life is changed forever.
Consider these statistics from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration:
• Eight percent of fatal crashes, 15 percent of injury crashes, and 14 percent of all police-reported motor vehicle traffic crashes in 2018 were reported as distraction-affected crashes.
• In 2018 there were 2,841 people killed and an estimated additional 400,000 people injured in motor vehicle crashes involving distracted drivers.
• Five percent of all drivers involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted at the time of the crashes. Eight percent of drivers 15 to 19 years old involved in fatal crashes were reported as distracted. This age group has the largest proportion of drivers who were distracted at the time of the fatal crashes.
• In 2018 there were 506 nonoccupants (pedestrians, pedalcyclists, and others) killed in distraction-affected crashes.
And we know that we live in a world where it’s so easy to just tap your phone screen and check your messages.
We’re not saying it’s an easy habit to break.
But it’s something we have to do, like it or not.
Leaving your phone alone should be as easy as putting on your seatbelt when you get in your car.
And many car companies have worked to make it easier to do the right thing with hands-free phone calls and even programs that can read your text messages for you in your car.
As harsh as it sounds, there’s really no excuse.
