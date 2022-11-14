CHEERS to teachers who spend so much time and energy getting ready for their meetings with parents this month, and cheers to the parents who earnestly appreciate those efforts.
It wasn’t so long ago, if you’ll recall, some people suspected that face time in schools was overrated and chose to educate their children at home.
That can be a fine idea under the right circumstances, but it can be a disaster under the wrong ones. The parents must have a very well-rounded education themselves in order to provide one for their kids.
And there’s more to good teaching than having the information to be taught. Every state invests huge sums of money into teaching the art of teaching, so how to pass on the information is an assiduously acquired skill.
(We’ve sometimes wondered about the comparative value of a college degree acquired by students attending college vs. one earned long-distance while at home. Is there no additional value to hearing and seeing the professor deliver the lessons in person?)
Anyway, November is typically the month in which parents and teachers get to know one another via scheduled conferences. These can be – and usually are, for many reasons – extremely valuable get-togethers.
Students on all levels and at all ages have more pluses and minuses than just those that show up on a report card. How do they get along with classmates? Are they appropriately respectful toward everyone? Are there signs of mental or emotional irregularities that ought to be addressed? How much effort are they showing at school?
Teachers spend a lot of time preparing for the meetings. They arrive with a wealth of information parents should welcome.
And the parents should be eager to learn more about their children’s progress than only what they get from their children.
The parents who don’t show up for these opportunities may even provide a tipoff as to why their children are underperforming. After all, if such a crucial aspect of their kids’ life and future is not regarded as important enough to attend, how much encouragement are they getting at home?
Moreover, establishing a relationship with your kids’ teachers can make future encounters more comfortable for everyone, should they be required. Having gotten to know one another can be a very valuable experience.
With all of that in mind, we also offer a hearty cheer to all parents who not only take the time and expend the effort to take advantage of these meetings but who look forward to them.
We saw during the COVID pandemic what can happen when students lose that face-to-face contact with their teachers. Tests the nation over showed that education suffered. The kids simply didn’t absorb nearly as much critical information when trying to learn at home.
So, when the opportunity for a parent-teacher conference knocks, open the door with zeal. And leave it open. The teachers are investing a lot of effort in these events for you and your children.
