CHEERS to the athletic trainers and medical staff that were instrumental in saving the life of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field during last Monday night’s NFL game between the Bills and host Cincinnati Bengals.
This CHEERS also goes to all athletic training and medical staff at all athletic contests worldwide, nationally, statewide and of course locally who prepare for such situations.
These professionals are critical to the safety and well-being of all athletes when they take the field of competition.
Hamlin collapsed early in the first quarter after making what seemed to be a routine tackle. He got up, adjusted his face mask and them collapsed backwards.
From the moment he collapsed, it was obvious that he was in some serious distress.
The athletic training team and medical staff responded immediately and administered cardio pulmonary resuscitation, or CPR, as we know it. He was given oxygen and rushed to the hospital where further treatment was applied.
Thankfully, he is showing signs of great progress.
The medical team on the field worked on Hamlin for several minutes as his teammates, the Bengals, those in the stadium and millions of television viewers watched in great dismay.
It was a frightening scene for sure and one that makes us wonder about the dangers of sports and whether we are prepared to handle such dire situations. The game, rightfully so, was canceled.
The Bills’ training and medical staff reportedly has practiced for such situations relentlessly. That preparation showed last Monday night as they went about their duties with great urgency and precision.
No doubt they have the best equipment available and time to practice such measures as that is their main function on the team. And an ambulance was right at the stadium.
But what about local athletics?
Are high school and youth sports coaches and assistants ready for such an episode?
Lets hope they are.
All high school sports coaches are required to take first aid and CPR courses before they are allowed to coach in New York state.
Fields and arenas are required to have Automated External Defibrillators (AED’s) on hand.
Those are obviously good requirements to have in place, but will they be enough should tragedy strike.
No doubt more emphasis on these classes will be placed by officials responsible for certifying coaches and assistants. In that regard, Hamlin’s case serves as reinforcement to make sure that as much efficient life-saving training is administered.
Classes need to be taken seriously and not seen as an annoying exercise that coaches have to go through to be allowed to coach.
Instructors need to emphasize the seriousness of such training and make sure that the information is properly absorbed. Instruction should be uniformed from school to school and instructor to instructor.
For sure, those willing to coach and be a positive influence on youngsters do take it seriously, but let Hamlin’s case be a strong reminder of their responsibilities.
Officials also need to make sure that AED’s and other life-saving equipment is up to date and properly working. A coach’s worst nightmare would be having to implement such measures on the field as an athlete’s life hung in the balance.
It would catastrophic if they applied an AED only to find out that it didn’t work.
We hope and pray that such life-saving steps are never needed, but if they are, it will be comforting to know that coaches are trained and equipment works.
