JEERS to people abusing a new artificial intelligence application that no doubt will raise concerns in education, business and general life. We must be prepared to deal with it.
ChatGPT (Chat Generative Pre-trained Transformer) is a “chatbot” program launched by OpenAI in November 2022.
In a nutshell, as explained in the USA Today article “What is ChatGPT?”, the program has gathered a vast amount of text from all over the internet and is then able to use those articles and other writings to answer user questions.
So it’s basically a service that will write things for you: an essay, an answer to a job application question, a song, a poem and all sorts of written communication.
Since it was launched as a prototype, it has quickly garnered attention for its detailed responses and articulate answers across many domains of knowledge.
It was valued at $29 billion and is fast becoming more popular.
But there are drawbacks.
It seems it is not always accurate and can muddle information about certain topics, mixing up facts and making the writing problematic.
No doubt the kinks of the application will be worked out eventually and it will become better and better, which could open the door for some serious discussion.
We imagine most of the discussion about this sort of artificial intelligence will focus on what impact it will have on education.
We are already hearing of instances where students are using the service to write papers and essays for them.
Reviews of the service show that it does perform quite well when given such tasks, but as we noted, there can be some mistakes that would have to be corrected.
Nevertheless, the service surely would be quite tempting for many students.
A big problem is that there is really no way to tell if an essay is generated by artificial intelligence. Educators can surmise, but without any hard evidence, they are unlikely to prove it.
According to a New York Post article, an online GPT detector recently claimed that a paper was 99.9% likely to be computer-generated, but the educator had no hard proof. However, the student in question confessed to using GPT when confronted, and as a consequence failed the course.
The educator suggested a policy of giving an ad-hoc individual oral exam on the paper topic if a student is strongly suspected of submitting an AI-generated paper.
As of Jan. 4, the New York City Department of Education has restricted access to ChatGPT from its public school internet and devices.
A restriction is great, but it will still be hard to enforce.
Hopefully the majority of students, and workers, will take the high road and not succumb to using such applications to do work for themselves. We need people to want to desire to be creative and innovative on their own.
In order to do that, yet another challenge falls to our educators who already have their hands full implementing new ways of teaching in this now-post COVID-19 era.
Critical thinking will be as important as ever in the near future and we must put a premium on not only teachers teaching it, but getting students to understand that the best thinking and writing comes from their own heads and hearts, and not some computer-generated program.
Imagine a world without Shakespeare, Faulkner, Hemingway and so many other wonderful writers, and instead just cold cryptic verse that leaves us... meh.
