CHEERS to Clinton Community College and SUNY Plattsburgh for collaborating on a new partnership that hopefully will produce more nurses for the region.
The colleges got together last week to launch the newly formed “Integrated Dual Degree Program for Nursing.”
The program will allow students to study at both schools of higher education and come away with the necessary degrees to work in the field of nursing, which desperately needs more people.
It involves students taking coursework at CCC during the first three years, meeting all of the requirements to become a registered nurse with an associate degree in applied science in nursing.
Following the award of the associate’s degree, students are eligible to take the NCLEX (National Council Licensure Examination) and may work part time while completing the final year of the bachelor’s program.
The dual degree program will also introduce classes at SUNY Plattsburgh at the point of admission to streamline the path to a baccalaureate degree in nursing after the fourth year.
CCC students in the program may also live on the SUNY Plattsburgh campus.
We give credit to the leaders of both schools for looking for ways to share services and coming up with such a collaborative program. With the way things are in the world today, it makes more sense for education, as well as government, to work together to come up with effective programs that benefit many.
The new program will give nursing students a chance to earn their degree in a more affordable way, and give them a chance to get a foot in the workplace door while they finish up their studies.
CCC President John Kowal said when he first came to CCC in 2018, it was always a dream of his to build such partnerships. Kowal and Anne Herzog, SUNY Plattsburgh’s Provost, worked to build what they described as a “strong spirit of collaboration between the colleges,” an we’re glad they did.
If all goes to plan, we will soon see newly-minted nurses from the shared program caring for patients in our area, which is something we need so greatly.
“Strong health care, strong nursing are critical to the growth and sustainability of our area,” SUNY President Alexander Enyedi said, and he’s right.
“I’ve said that since the day I arrived three years ago, this is a vital sector of our local economy. Our two programs will support, they will educate and they will prepare employees for area hospitals, physicians’ offices, home health care services, nursing care facilities and more. and it’s an opportunity for us to actually recruit North Country students to become healthcare workers here in our very community.”
The collaboration is the latest of efforts between the two schools. In the fall of 2021, they launched a dual admission program so students can move more easily from a two-year school to a four-year.
Hopefully there are more of these working agreements that develop in the future, which will benefit both schools, students, North Country healthcare facilities and patients.
Isn’t that what education is for?
