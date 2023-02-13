CHEERS to those who want to help the victims of last week’s massive earthquake in Turkey and Syria.
Hopefully we are talking about everyone.
Worldwide reports are that the 7.8 magnitude earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday has claimed more than 33,000 lives so far and left thousands more injured. The natural disaster destroyed thousands of buildings in both countries, and hundreds of people are believed to be trapped under the rubble.
It occurred in the province of Kahramanmaras in southeastern Turkey, and was felt as far away as Cairo and Beirut. It has been the highest magnitude earthquake recorded in Turkey since 1939.
Death tolls exceeded 29,605 in Turkey as of this past weekend, and more than 3,576 in Syria with figures expected to climb.
For those who survived the quake, they most likely have nowhere to go as their homes were destroyed.
Relief efforts are underway, but bad weather, a lack of water and the mass chaos surrounding the situation are not helping.
It is simply a horrific scene.
As we know in the North Country, when disaster strikes, people respond with incredible amounts of kindness and generosity. No doubt, people will want to aid the earthquake victims as best they can.
According to a listing on Yahoo News, here’s how you can help.
- The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. UNHCR, which is accepting donations here, is already on the ground in Syria providing emergency supplies including tents, thermal blankets, winter clothes and mattresses. On Thursday, the first United Nations convoy, comprised of six trucks carrying emergency aid, crossed into northern Syria via the Bab al-Hawa crossing.
- UNICEF. The United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund has also mobilized and has staff helping children affected by the earthquake in both Turkey and Syria. You can support this organization by making a donation here.
- The White Helmets. This organization, also known as Syria Civil Defense, is a humanitarian aid group that operates in rebel-controlled areas of Syria. The White Helmets said it has 3,000 volunteers on the ground searching for survivors and pulling the dead from collapsed buildings. They have asked for donations to support their recovery efforts, which include finding survivors and transporting hundreds of injured people to hospitals.
- Syrian American Medical Society. This international medical relief organization has provided medical assistance to victims of war in northwestern Syria. The group has now set up an earthquake relief fund and has teams on the ground providing medical assistance to those affected by the quake.
- The International Federation of Red Cross. The IFRC said on Monday it was “launching immediate cash assistance” from its Disaster Response Emergency Fund to help relief efforts in both Turkey and Syria. The IFRC is providing shelter, food and water, and mental and physical health services to quake victims.
- Doctors Without Borders. The humanitarian medical aid group said its staff is providing medical supplies and support to 23 hospitals in Syria. Emergency teams are also assessing the needs in southern Turkey and are ready to provide assistance, according to the organization. You can donate to Doctors Without Borders here.
We suspect that there will be several local efforts to raise funds and supplies to aid the victims and we encourage people to help in whatever way they can.
It is times like these where we all need to come together and put our fellow human beings first.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.