CHEERS to local school boards of education.
We can think of few more nerve-wracking positions to be in then shaping the schools where our local children go to learn.
So we hold the highest respect to the people of our communities who step up to join our area school boards.
On May 17, schools across the North Country will hold school budget votes.
The spending plans that voters will cast their ballots on represent the hard work of the school boards to balance the countless responsibilities of our local school districts.
In a perfect world, every school would have it all: all the teachers, resources and ideas to offer students the best educations they deserve.
But, as we know, this isn’t a perfect world, and decisions have to be made about how school funding is spent. We know board members do their best not to rob Peter to pay Paul, but so often budget decisions come down to that painful word: compromise.
We can only imagine how heart-wrenching those decisions can be. And, though it’s the public’s right to vote on the board’s plan, we hope they can do so while respecting that any cutbacks are not made lightly.
But, of course, as with any elected position, board members join knowing that they are opening themselves up to criticism for their decisions.
And, again, we can appreciate that. These are the schools where we send our children, expecting them to receive quality educations in a safe, healthy environment. Decisions about schools should not be made lightly.
But to anyone who would judge, we would say: Put your name on the ballot next time and join if you think you can make the right decisions.
It can be very hard stepping up and putting yourself out there to run for office. And such positions have only grown harder with the chatter of social media judging your decisions.
In some parts of the country recently, we’ve even seen chaotic scenes of shouting, disruptions and even threats of violence directed toward school boards over a range of social and political issues.
We certainly hope we can trust that the North Country can manage our schools proudly without things dropping to that level and respect our neighbors who choose to join school boards to help make our schools the best they can be.
So thank you to our local school boards, school administrators, staff members, teachers and everyone who keeps the lights on and lessons going in our North Country schools.
And thank you to everyone who takes the time out of their busy schedules to make their opinions heard and votes in the school budget elections.
