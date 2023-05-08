CHEERS to the City of Plattsburgh Police Department, State Police, Clinton County Sheriff’s Department, District Attorney Andrew Wyle, ADA Vivian Joo, and other local law enforcement agencies for their efforts in the recent murder trial.
Vincent Abrams, 45, was found guilty by a jury in Clinton County Court last week of the murder of Melissa Myers on June 4, 2022.
Myers, 40, was found dead on the floor of her apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. in the City of Plattsburgh around 4 a.m. She died of multiple stab wounds.
Abrams was arrested five days later and charged with her murder.
Police covered great ground in the five days after the murder, locating and interviewing potential suspects, people of interest and witnesses.
And there were a lot of people to round up.
They also secured and scoured hours and hours of video from surveillance cameras in the area and around town that helped them piece together a case.
Eventually, police also found critical evidence that led to the conviction of Abrams.
Myers’ Michael Kors purse, a waxine baggy with the initials SRT (Myers’ mark), two knives, a crack pipe, a part of a package of Newport cigarettes (Myers smoked Newports), an ear bud and part of a vacuum cleaner were all found behind a hedge row in the back of Lucenda Storage on the Sailly Avenue side of the property.
The purse was found under a cinder block.
Surveillance video in the area showed Abrams near Lucenda Storage in the hours after the murder, and a taxi driver saw him run out of the apartment at 97 Boynton Ave. around 1:30 a.m. that morning with something long under his arm.
All of this evidence was crucial since no DNA was able to be secured from most of the items, which had been out in the elements for five days before they were recovered. However, Abrams’ DNA was found on the crack pipe that police recovered.
Putting together all of the evidence, creating a timeline, interviewing people of interest to determine alibis, getting lab tests on items and many other duties that go into presenting a murder case, takes time, patience and expertise.
City Police, State Police and the other agencies seemed to work closely and well together, and Wylie and Joo put together a strong case that hit home with jurors who convicted Abrams after about five hours of deliberations.
Clinton County Judge William Favreau and the jurors should also be acknowledged for their roles in our justice system. Favreau kept things moving and the jury spent eight days paying close attention to all of the testimony, which is not always easy.
Defense attorney Greg LaDuke also deserves credit for taking Abrams’ case. It is not a popular job, but our justice system does not work effectively unless defendants have ample representation.
While of course we do not wish for many murders in our community, it nice to know that if they do occur, we have a strong, professional police and court presence in our midst to handle them.
