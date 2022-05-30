JEERS to some overzealous political enthusiast who took a U.S. dollar bill and stamped “TRUMP Make America Great Again” in red ink right next to George Washington’s face.
This may very well be illegal. Federal law says, “[W]hoever . . . writes, prints, or otherwise impresses upon . . . any [coin or currency] of the United States, any business or professional card, notice, or advertisement, or any notice or advertisement whatever, shall be fined under this title.”
It may very well take an epic court battle to determine whether this is an advertisement, but it most assuredly has all the markings of an effort to sway the minds of readers.
But, assuming it were found to be so, as a practical matter, the chances of the stamper being prosecuted are minute if indeed they exist at all. How could anyone ever find the stamper and then prove the alleged activity in court?
No, it’s not an illegality we’re trying to point out here, but an effrontery to common courtesy to America and Americans.
Some people would be handed this dollar bill and immediately retire it, rather than be accused of being so devout toward the former president (Trump, not Washington) that they would be complicit in the circulation of such gesture.
And we’re not complaining about this because it is so favorable toward Trump. Who cares who the beneficiary is – Trump, Biden, Putin, anyone?
All right, so, again as a practical matter, the holder of this bill could avoid the embarrassment of trying to exchange the bill by, instead of spending it, feeding it into a change machine at a carwash or laundromat, say.
But why should anyone have to take that rather long step to avoid having to contend with the issue?
And, as a matter of fact, if that strategy were adopted, in the end somebody would have to face the choices.
In the end, maybe nobody – no bank, no merchant, no individual, no institution will be willing to accept that dollar, instead demanding a “clean” one to complete the transaction. In that case, the damage is even greater than originally imagined.
Admittedly, that eventuality seems highly unlikely, but the thought of it emphasizes how ridiculous that stamp on the dollar bill is. It’s going to wind up in a pocket, and the pocket may belong to somebody experiencing an undeserved annoyance or inconvenience that should never have been imposed.
Can’t we have private political opinions, or even public ones that don’t infringe on the lives and sensibilities of others?
Keep your stamps off dollars that are destined to wind up in the pockets of others.
