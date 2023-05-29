A very solemn CHEERS to all those we honor on Memorial Day.
As we know, today is Memorial Day, the day we honor and pay respects to all those who laid down their lives in service of our nation as we fought for our freedom and for the world to be free of tyranny.
Although our nation is a mere 247 years old, which is youthful compared to many nations around the globe, we still have quite a history of military engagements. We have lost more than a million of our sons and daughters in conflicts since the Revolutionary War of the late 1700s.
Here in the North Country, we know all too well the history of the War of 1812 as a pivotal battle was fought right here in Plattsburgh and Clinton County in September of 1814.
Locally and nationally, we recognize Memorial Day with parades, visits to grave sites, ceremonies honoring our war dead and their families, and some by wearing poppies, a tradition that started around World War I.
We also gather as families for barbeques and picnics as Memorial Day acts as the unofficial kickoff for summer in the U.S.
As we gather to pay homage to our fallen veterans, lest we forget what this day is all about and how it came to be.
Here are some interesting facts about Memorial Day according to www.history.com.
“Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971.
On May 5, 1868, General John A. Logan, leader of an organization for Northern Civil War veterans, called for a nationwide day of remembrance later that month.
“The 30th of May, 1868, is designated for the purpose of strewing with flowers, or otherwise decorating the graves of comrades who died in defense of their country during the late rebellion, and whose bodies now lie in almost every city, village and hamlet churchyard in the land,” he proclaimed.
“The date of Decoration Day, as he called it, was chosen because it wasn’t the anniversary of any particular battle.
“On the first Decoration Day, General James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, and 5,000 participants decorated the graves of the 20,000 Civil War soldiers buried there.
Many Northern states held similar commemorative events and reprised the tradition in subsequent years; by 1890 each one had made Decoration Day an official state holiday. Southern states, on the other hand, continued to honor the dead on separate days until after World War I.”
The history of Memorial Day is rich and powerful. If you look at the number of those killed in U.S. wars, it is sobering.
As a nation, we’ve lost nearly 1.4 million people in wars and other skirmishes in two and a half centuries.
The worst was the American Civil War from 1861 to 1865 when 655,000 Americans from the north and the south died. Another 405,399 Americans died in World War II from 1941 to 1945.
There were 36,516 people who died in the Korean War and 58,220 who died in the war in Viet Nam.
Another 4,492 and 2,325 died in Iraq and Afghanistan respectively in the 21st Century.
We have paid a heavy price for sure. And for every one of those military members who died in service, there are families who grieve and are forever changed.
While we take time today to remember those lost and their families, let us hope and pray that we never have to add any more numbers to such lists.
