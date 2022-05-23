CHEERS to voters who supported school budgets last week.
In last week’s voting, budgets for all North Country school districts were approved by voters, sending a message that they support their local districts and the work they are doing.
In most cases, budgets were approved by a wide margin. In fact, the Crown Point budget in southern Essex County passed by a count of 59 to 0. A shutout is pretty much unheard of.
Support for local schools remains critical. In many respects, it is the most important vote we, as citizens, get to cast.
The outcome of school budget votes determine directly how our children’s education will be administered, and what could be more important than that.
School budgets have always been a source of concern for many communities across the nation and not just in our region. Taxpayers don’t like to pay high school taxes, which in some cases are much higher than their town or city property tax.
Frustrated taxpayers often complain about teacher and administrator salaries, the amount of staff and even the cost of extracurricular activities. Sports budgets are often the target of those who don’t want to pay, which seems off the mark since most athletic budgets account for a very small percentage of the overall budget.
But the value of our school tax dollars can be immeasurable. There are so many kids that have come out of our schools over the years that have gone on to perform extremely well in college and have enjoyed extraordinary professional careers.
Our kids are second to none, and they deserve a solid education, and our tax dollars pay for that. and our teachers, of course, are also top-notch and have shown a tremendous amount of caring and dedication. They are worth every penny.
The past three school years have been plagued by the COVID-19 pandemic and providing that well-rounded quality education in public schools has been a challenge for sure. Teachers and staff have gone well beyond the norm in coming up with creative and effective ways to keep kids learning at the level they need.
So it is nice to see school districts get rewarded, so to speak, with easily approved budgets.
We must also acknowledge that with the drudgery of COVID also came much-needed federal and state funding to help districts deal with the stress. That funding has helped district’s put forth budgets that are under the state-mandated tax cap, which was a big help.
Districts must keep in mind, however, that COVID money doesn’t last forever and future budgets need to reflect that.
A couple of school superintendents summed up the public support quite well this past week.
“We’re always pleased when voters approve the budget, as it indicates that we’ve been successful in our efforts to balance quality programming with taxpayer sensitivity,” Plattsburgh City School Superintendent Jay Lebrun said.
“For many years, the voters of the City of Plattsburgh have approved the resources which support our district’s sustained excellence, and this result will continue to see our students grow and thrive.”
Beekmantown Central School District Superintendent Dan Mannix had similar sentiments.
“We never take your support for granted. Your commitment to our school community and our continued growth and development is impressive especially during these difficult times.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.