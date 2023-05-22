CHEERS to area school district voters who approved budgets in every North Country district in last week’s voting.
Every district reporting results to the Press-Republican from the May 16 vote were happy to show that their budget was approved. In many cases easily.
This is a testament to the district administration and school boards that kept taxpayers in mind when putting together spending plans for the 2023-24 school year.
While it is one thing to think of taxpayers, school districts must also shape budgets with students and their needs in mind as well.
It appears that most districts were able to do that and voters responded in kind.
Even the three districts in the Clinton, Essex and Franklin County area that exceeded the state’s variable 2 percent base tax cap: Keene, Schroon Lake, and Salmon River, were able to approve spending plans.
Those districts needed a 60 percent supermajority of voters in support to approve their budgets, instead of a simple majority.
It’s a good thing that those budgets, and all budgets, were approved because failed budget votes can be messy and create headaches.
If the initial budget plan fails, a district can put up another plan for a vote. But if both fail, an austerity budget must be put in place.
Such barebones spending plans usually eliminate sports and extracurricular activities, and sometimes cuts staff, programs and transportation. State law restricts austerity budgets to spending caps based on inflation.
No one wants that.
When that happens, communities are often left to hold bake sales and car washes and the like, in order to fund athletics and other extra curricular activities, which is an unnecessary burden wrought with unneeded pressure.
In addition to budget votes, voters also got a chance to vote on propositions for buses, libraries and other items. Just about of those passed as well.
Elections for posts on district school boards were also held.
Cheers to those willing to serve on a school board and create policy for their districts. It’s not an easy job, and someone is usually mad at you no matter what decisions you make.
As we have said in the past, the enormity of all that is riding on a school budget vote makes them perhaps the important vote that citizens can participate in.
School budget votes and elections are even greater than the elections each November for public offices because they are more personal and hit home more directly than the office of a member of Congress or the State Assembly.
The school budget and board votes largely determine how your children’s education will unfold, and who will be in charge of it. For many of us, nothing is more important.
Our schools are not perfect, and many of them are still struggling to rebound from the effects the COVID-19 pandemic had on education, which were harsh, but they won’t get better if we don’t support them, and a good start is by passing the budgets.
Well done, North Country.
