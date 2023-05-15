CHEERS to efforts by the federal government to restructure the organ donation system.
The federal government says it will restructure the process for getting life-saving organs to those who need them, as the current system has failed. This is far too important an issue to merely hope and wait for improvements to occur.
For years, the system that provides kidneys, livers and other critical organs to patients desperately needing them has been criticized for being lax and sometimes even biased in targeting favored patients for the relatively few organs available.
One of the famous such cases was baseball immortal Mickey Mantle, who in 1995 was given only a few weeks to live with the liver he had. It had been debilitated by a life of drinking and hard treatment leading to cancer, cirrhosis and hepatitis.
Mantle, 63 at the time, was pushed to the front of the reception line and given a new liver ahead of many other needy would-be recipients, but he died a short time later of cancer that had spread to other areas of his body.
The process underwent severe criticism for choosing a fan favorite for a transplant over others for whom the operation would have meant a significant improvement in the length and quality of their lives.
The process continues to come under scrutiny, and the government has decided to overhaul it.
This will lead to doubling the funding for the transplant system to $67 million, promising reliable accountability and increasing competition for contracts of organizations to carry on the work.
That work has been under the care of the United Network for Organ Sharing under a contract with the government since 1986.
But that care has not been sufficiently executed, it was revealed during a hearing held by the Senate Finance Committee last year. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) cited a statistic that the organization is 15 times more likely to lose or damage an organ in transit as an airline is to lose or damage a passenger’s luggage.
That is not only unacceptable, it is a mockery of any health-related conduct or performance.
An article in AARP magazine quoted Dr. Seth Karp, director of the Vanderbilt Transplant Center in Nashville, Tenn., as saying, “Many of us believe that the deaths and the waiting are really unnecessary and reflect poor performance by the contractor over many years.”
We agree. Those who wait with enormous intensity for a life-saving transplant deserve and must have greater reliability in their destiny.
UNOS will be scuttled and its services bid on by other organizations.
Finding organs, delivering them and allowing life-saving operations is such a vital service that it must be assigned to a competent, responsible organization.
This comes as good news to all of us, but especially to those who have been waiting too long for word that their lives can now be saved, revived and elongated.
