Weather Alert

...Fire Weather Concerns Exist Across North Country Today... Dry weather and lack of rain has lead to dry fuels across portions of the region. This, combined with minimum relative humidity values of 20 to 30 percent and southwesterly wind gusts between 25 to 35 mph may have an impact on fire weather conditions today. If any fires were to start the weather and fuel conditions could cause fires to quickly get out of control and be difficult to contain. Although the NYS burn ban is no longer in effect, burning is not recommended due to these conditions. If you live in Vermont, please remember to obtain a burn permit prior to any burning and use caution if planning any outdoor burning this weekend. For more information about the current fire danger rating, any burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state forestry or environmental protection website.