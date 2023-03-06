CHEERS to John Redden, who is retiring as Commissioner of Clinton County’s Department of Social Services after a nearly 30-year career.
In a field where professionals often deal with people who are most in need, Redden has proven to be a dedicated, compassionate, responsible and hard-working servant for the citizens of the county.
“John focused on ensuring that all people were treated with dignity and respect,” County Legislature Chairman Mark Henry (R-Area 3, Chazy) said in honoring Redden at last week’s North Country Chamber of Commerce’s annual State of the City, County and Town breakfast.
In his duties, Redden led a department that provides a wide range of services to more than 30,000 people in the county each year through its 155 employees.
The department includes the Child and Family Services unit, the Foster Care Adoption unit and Adult Protective units as well as the Child and Family Services Division.
Some of the services the department provides include Home Energy Assistance Program for about 2,500 income eligible households in the county. Additionally, $10 million in benefits for the Child Support Unit for children and families, and Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or SNAP benefits, were distributed to families from Social Services and those benefits were used at local farmers markets and grocery stores.
The department also helps those eligible with childcare so they don’t have to choose between paying bills, or paying for daycare.
After a career in the U.S. Air Force, Redden returned to his home of Plattsburgh and began working as an adult protective case worker. Within two years, he became deputy commissioner under then-Commissioner Jay LePage, serving in that position for 17 years.
He became commissioner in 2013 after LePage retired.
Chairman Henry said Redden often referred to the Maya Angelou quote, “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”
As commissioner of Social Services, Redden had plenty of opportunities to have people feel his impact, and by all accounts he did his best to ensure each encounter was as positive as it could be.
Foster kids and foster parents were a true passion of Redden’s.
Recruiting, training and retaining foster parents was a big part of his job and it something that he put his heart and soul into. With rising problems with opioids and other substances ravaging communities across the country, the need for more foster parents jumped widely, including in our own area.
Redden worked hard to find people willing to open up their homes and give kids a chance.
“His efforts to provide temporary respite and forever homes for children in need was truly something to behold,” Henry said.
No doubt Redden made a difference in many lives, and we thank him for that.
Working in Social Services can be a daunting task as many cases can wind up being very unpleasant. Yet, Redden withstood the pressures and delivered each year for those who needed help the most.
As Henry said, Redden was a person of accountability and character at the helm, and a very able administrator.
Thanks again, John, and all the best in retirement.
