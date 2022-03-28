JEERS to the 42 states in America that still haven’t caught on to the notion that plastic bags are a terminal sentence to our planet. CHEERS to New York for being one of the enlightened eight.
Seven or eight decades ago, the new plastic industry was regarded as evidence of humanity’s ingenuity. Today, it is nothing more than an indication of our ignorance.
Did you know that it’s expected that, by 2050, there will be more plastic bags in our oceans than fish?
Americans use 100 billion plastic bags every year. To manufacture that many plastic bags takes 10 million barrels of oil. We’re trying to use less oil, not more. Why would we encourage an industry that not only kills our wildlife and clogs our landfills but befouls our air, deteriorates our weather and compromises our scenery?
Scientists now know 34 percent of dead sea turtles have ingested plastic. Those innocent creatures couldn’t tell the difference between a nutritious jellyfish and a lethal plastic bag.
To our credit up here in the Northeast, we have recognized the dread we have blithely been imposing on ourselves and our future generations by continuing to use plastic bags. New York was the third state to ban them.
The ban went into effect on March 1, 2020, but was not enforced because of an agreement between the parties in a lawsuit brought by Poly-Pak Industries, Inc., et al., in New York State Supreme Court. The court issued a decision on Aug. 20, 2020, upholding the law and most of the regulations it imposed.
The Department of Environmental Conservation began enforcing the law Oct. 19 of that year, saying any "person required to collect tax" must not distribute any plastic carryout bags to its customers unless such bags are exempt bags as provided for in the Bag Waste Reduction Law.
Instead, reusable cloth bags have been encouraged, or, absent them, paper bags.
And what is the big deal? We are so used to the law by now that we scarcely think about it. It is literally no inconvenience to us whatsoever.
And, when we think about it, anyone with any sense at all takes joy in the fact we spare our landfills and our wildlife the inevitable sentence of a shortened life span.
Recently, a family close to the Press-Republican traveled to Fort Myers, Fla, for a vacation and was stunned at the disheartening sight of hundreds, thousands, millions of plastic bags blowing all over Interstate Route 75 and other highways.
Florida has not yet caught on to the unimaginable detriment – doom – it accepts as its way of life under the cloud of plastic. And this is a state almost surrounded by water and the vibrant life it supports.
Thank you, New York State Legislature and then-Gov. Andrew Cuomo for seeing this perniciousness and stopping it. Same to our neighbors Vermont and Maine.
The other five states with similar laws are California – the first to pass such legislation, in 2015 – Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii and Oregon.
We must desperately hope the other 42 will follow our example and pass it on to the rest of the globe.