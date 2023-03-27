CHEERS to the NCAA women’s basketball tournament and the awesome competition we’ve seen so far.
Normally at this March Madness time of year, the sports world, and also the non-sports, but betting world, are totally tuned into the men’s NCAA Division I basketball tournament.
The tournament with its 68 teams from every corner of the nation, and penchant for dramatic upsets, has become a mega-star in the sports universe over the past four decades or so.
The men’s tournament has earned its place as a must-see event as it seems that every year it does not disappoint and we see something amazing in some form or another.
This year has been no exception. Fairleigh Dickinson, a tiny school in New Jersey placed as a 16-seed, shocked the basketball world in the first round with a stunning upset of No. 1 seed Purdue 63 to 58 on St. Patrick’s Day.
It marked only the second time in tournament history that a 16-seed beat a 1 seed.
While Fairleigh Dickinson and other schools on the men’s side have been producing some great games, the women’s side has shone just as bright or more.
It used to be that Connecticut, Tennessee and maybe one or two other schools would dominate the women’s game, but now, we are seeing so many more schools that are good enough to win the tournament.
In recent years, Stanford has returned to glory, winning a title in 2021, South Carolina has proven to be a powerhouse under Coach Dawn Staley as they have put together a 34-0 season as the number-one ranked team in the nation, a spot they’ve held all year, and a year after they went 35-2 to win the title, and watch out for Iowa and the magnificent Caitlin Clark.
There are also teams like Miami with the Cavinder twins, Ole Miss, led by fiery Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin, known simply as Coach Yo, UCLA with Charisma Osborne and LSU with superstar Angel Reese and super intense Coach Kim Mulkey.
And oh yeah, Connecticut and Tennessee are still good.
Not only are there more teams that are good and have a chance to win, there are more and more star players. The talent pool has grown immensely in recent years and each team has not only one or two top players, but a whole roster full of them.
The extended eligibility due to COVID-19 and the transfer portal have also helped create a more balanced and competitive atmosphere from top to bottom.
It is clear that the popularity of the WNBA has helped grow and develop the game of women’s basketball in recent years. Across the country, gyms are filled with AAU and travel teams of all ages of young girls dreaming of becoming the next Candace Parker, Diana Taurisi or Breanna Stewart.
Add to that, the number of young girls also flocking to soccer fields, ice rinks and softball diamonds and you will see a whole new world for girls and women’s sports. We are approaching a level that many of us never would have imagined seeing just a few decades ago, which is just awesome for women’s sports.
So while March Madness has always been a great time for basketball fans, it’s even twice as good now.
