JEERS to the Beekmantown Central School District Board of Education for their failure to keep residents informed about a very important matter: the fate of their school superintendent and how it affects the district.
Superintendent Daniel Mannix was placed on administrative leave March 2 as the district conducts an investigation into his behavior at a recent boys high school basketball game in the Capital District.
Mannix attended a Section II game between host Schuylerville and Mechanicville on Feb. 21. He was accused of yelling inappropriately at players and referees during the game while he sat near the court.
Mechanicville Jr./Sr. High School Principal Mike Mitchell took to social media, posting at length on Facebook about Mannix’s behavior, saying that as a superintendent he needs to exhibit much more appropriate behavior and needs to do better.
Understandably, the post prompted numerous responses.
The Beekmantown School Board rightly so, launched an investigation and put Mannix on administrative leave in the meantime.
This is not the first bit of controversy surrounding Mannix and several in the district were eager to point that out in their Facebook responses.
But to be fair, most school superintendents at one point or another during their time on the job find themselves in the eye of a district storm. It is the type of job that no matter what you do, at least half of the people are not going to like it.
That can be a tough burden to manage, and as we know, some do it better than others.
The district has kept quiet about Mannix’s future as it goes through its investigation, citing a personnel matter.
That’s understandable, but they have not been at all forthcoming about other aspects of the situation that the taxpaying public of the district want and deserve to know.
Is Mannix being paid while he is on leave? That is a simple question that the taxpayers, who are footing the bill, must have an answer to.
And by the way, what is his salary? Also fair game.
The answer is $188,916, according to SeeThroughNY, which makes him among the highest paid superintendents in the North Country.
And who is in charge of the district while he is out?
Certainly parents should be allowed to know who is making decisions for their children’s future while the superintendent is being investigated.
Yet School Board president Ed Marin, presumably under direction from the school district’s attorney, will not provide answers to the Press-Republican (or any other media it seems) of those fair and legitimate questions.
Cripes, they won’t even give us the courtesy of responding to emails.
They are hiding behind the fact that it is a “personnel matter”, which is quite an inaccurate stretch.
Despite the board’s lack of transparency, we’ve learned that Polly Tavernia, the assistant superintendent of special education, has been appointed as acting superintendent.
But we, and district residents, don’t know if Mannix is still collecting a paycheck while the investigation continues.
We kind of have to laugh whenever a candidate for school board or any other local elected position campaigns on a platform of providing open, honest and transparent government as so many of them are fond to do. Most of the time they offer anything but.
The residents of the district deserve to know as much as they can about the situation since it directly affects the education of their children. We would encourage them to ask questions and let the district know that they do not appreciate secrets when it comes to something so important.
Do better, BCS School Board!
