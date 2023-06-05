CHEERS to men and women who take it upon themselves to officiate athletic events on any level. The range of officiated games runs from grade school to the very top professionals. So does the range of criticism aimed at them.
First of all, let’s look at the most fundamental fact all officials must face: Mistakes are bound to happen – the making of mistakes is built into the human fabric. We can’t see everything, every time, required to be 100 percent accurate in our assessments.
There is no referee or umpire who can guarantee that his or her decisions will always be correct.
Too many decisions are affected by such things as where the official happens to be standing, what parts of the human anatomy or other items will interrupt the official’s view of the action, and how human senses can cast a cloud over what the official is actually seeing and interpreting.
Sports observers see bad calls by officials all the time on television these days. Whereas, decades ago, there were no replays to focus in on the inches that would prove to be a tipoff into what actually happened, today officials are proven right or wrong by unassailable electronics.
And those electronics are showing us that officials are not right nearly as often as they were once thought to be.
Balls and strikes and out or safe in baseball, penalty or no penalty and inbounds or out of bounds in football, and offensive or defensive intrusion in basketball are simply too hard to call accurately in today’s games.
The games are played by athletes who are too big and too fast for average-sized people to assess without error.
If a pro basketball referee stands 6 feet tall, he cannot tell what is going on in front of him between two athletes 7 feet tall and leaping 2 feet off the floor. Remember, penalties can occur anywhere from their feet to hands reaching far above their heads.
And the play is over in an instant.
Major League Baseball has been considering electronic umpiring one of these days. But that cannot be applied to the other sports, at least not as the games are currently played.
And traditionalists want nothing to do with replacing game officials to change the conduct of contests so embedded into the history of sport.
So, as we see the arguments and debates arising from televised athletics, think of all our local contests on all levels: from grade school through local colleges.
Aren’t too many of us being way too hard on our officials? They are doing their best to allow our kids’ games to be conducted as fairly as possible.
But they are watched by too many “fans” who are too inclined to get angry and yell epithets and criticisms because those fans disagree with a call.
Our local game officials deserve our Cheers. Those who verbally abuse those officials earn a resounding Jeer.
The officials may earn a small stipend – or none at all. Give them the credit they deserve, not the abuse that they certainly don’t.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.