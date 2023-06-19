CHEERS to the North Country, for embracing its role so enthusiastically on Juneteenth. We hope that this will, year by year, become one of our region’s most celebrated holidays.
A little background for anyone who is not yet fully educated on the Juneteenth holiday, established in 2021.
Slavery and the mistreatment of African Americans by 1861 had become an obscene enough human oppression in the still-young United States to ignite a Civil War.
For several centuries, white Europeans had snatched able-bodied Black people from their homes in the New World and sold them as slaves to American agriculturalists — a shameful practice unthinkable today.
President Abraham Lincoln, to whom the offense was as abhorrent as it is to us in this era, issued the Emancipation Proclamation on Jan. 1, 1863.
It declared slaves free, but in all Confederate states only. Slaves were not freed in Union states until passage of the 13th Amendment Jan. 31, 1865.
As a matter of fact, as a practical matter, slavery was not over until the states passed the amendment. The last to do so, interestingly, was Delaware, in 1901.
However, although the government had formally ended slavery, the practical application of the legislation was slow to arrive. How were slaves to know of the law?
Juneteenth recognizes the day, June 19, 1865, that Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger and Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas, to inform the slaves that they were no longer bound by the dictates of their “owners.”
“Freedom,” however, was not necessarily cause for celebration then. What were these abused and largely uneducated people to do to fend for themselves?
Many continued working, but with pay and other considerations. And they were free, at last, to do their best to manage their own lives.
Our recognition of this historic day reflects the North Country’s prominent role in combating slavery and helping slaves find pathways to freedom in the North, such as via the Underground Railroad.
Slavery was such a repugnant stain on American ideals that its transfer to ignominy should make us wonder how this nation could undervalue any group.
Women were undervalued for so long. Even now, the Southern Baptist Convention has barred churches that allow women to be pastors.
Why don’t we see all citizens as equal to ourselves? Why are there still some among us who see themselves as somehow inherently superior in any way?
Here in the North Country, we celebrate Juneteenth today as a symbol of the nation’s efforts to heal self-inflicted wounds, one human upon another. The events were well inspired, well planned and wonderfully executed. Friday night was a good start to Juneteenth weekend in Plattsburgh, with the Strand Center for the Arts hosting a music, art and food offering that was stellar.
Let’s all pay tribute today to the values we truly hold dear: One nation, under God, indivisible. And let’s set a high standard for the rest of the country to emulate, as we did when those horrendous atrocities of slavery were unfolding.
