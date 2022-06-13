JEERS to angry and unruly sports fans and their horrid behavior.
We’ve all seen people get overly loud and obnoxious at local sporting events be they high school, college or even the youngest youth levels. It seems to be getting worse, but in truth, it’s always been a problem, not just here, but across the nation and world.
Have you ever seen some of the behavior at European soccer matches?
The target of this abusive behavior is most often the officials. Some fans feel personally offended if a call goes against their team, and God forbid, against their child.
Officials are often children themselves who are either volunteering or working for a low wage to referee games in sports that they most likely play and love themselves.
There is no need to throw a tirade at a 14-year-old umpire at a T-ball game.
Abuse of these officials has gotten to the point where lawmakers in Albany are considering laws to penalize perpetrators.
Legislation proposed in Albany supported by a 2017 survey of more than 17,000 sports officials that found that nearly half have feared for their safety because of the aggressive behavior of a coach, player or parent, the National Association of Sports Officials reported.
The proposed legislation would address the situation by modifying the state Penal Law sections dealing with harassment and aggravated assault. Under the measure, those charges could be brought if the target of the aggression are sports officials involved in all levels of athletics, both amateur and professional.
“Umpires, referees and other sports officials are an essential part of organized sports, making sure the games are fair and safe for all involved,” said Sen. Patrick Gallivan, R-Erie County, a lead sponsor of the legislation.
Gallivan said the proposed legislation would “send a clear message that this type of abuse would not be tolerated in any sport, at any level.”
The legislation also suggests the state Department of Education should develop a public information campaign aimed at spectators who attend school athletic events.
The legislation has a majority house sponsor in the lower chamber, Assemblyman William Conrad, D-Tonawanda.
Conrad said he has seen referees being harassed at his 10-year-old son’s hockey games. The role of those officials, he noted, is to ensure the contests are “safe, fun and fair” for participants.
A law intended to shield sports officials from such abuse was invoked in Minnesota this year when an irate spectator was ejected from a gym after ripping a whistle off an official’s lanyard because he disagreed with a call made during a high school game. The spectator was also charged with misdemeanor assault and disorderly conduct.
Before every high school athletic contest, the public address announcer reads a statement warning fans to behave and offer only positive and encouraging comments or else they will be removed. That’s a nice sentiment, but let’s face it, many people ignore that warning.
A law with a little bit of teeth in it may get more people’s attention.
Yes, people are going to continue to get upset over bad calls, but that is part of the game. Perhaps new legislation will spur the angry fans to stew quietly instead of waiting in the parking lot to confront an official, which is never a good idea.
So chill, people, and just enjoy the game. It’s for fun after all.
