CHEERS to the organizers, donors and participants of Relay for Life events that fundraise for cancer research and support services for cancer patients.
For those who are unfamiliar, Relay for Life fundraisers are held around the country to support the efforts of the American Cancer Society, with the 2023 Plattsburgh Relay for Life event having been held this past Friday at the Clinton County Fairgrounds.
Supporters form teams — often based around families, friend groups or companies — that then work to raise donations to “sponsor” their team to participate in the big relay event.
On the day of the Relay for Life, teams gather at a site and walk in a “relay” around a walking track in support of the event.
As described on the American Cancer Society website, fundraising through Relay for Life events funds cancer patient support efforts such as “free rides to chemotherapy, free places to stay near hospitals, and a live 24/7 helpline, cancer patients and their families will feel the love.”
That’s in addition to helping fund cancer research to understand, treat and hopefully one day cure the deadly scourge that is cancer.
Unfortunately, we imagine that practically everyone reading this column right now has known someone who has had cancer and understands the fear and pain such a diagnosis can bring not only to the patient but their family and loved ones.
Cancers are insidiously difficult conditions to treat, requiring challenging treatments that can make it hard for families to keep their spirits up.
But far from being somber occasions, Relay for Life events are often joyous affairs with plenty of laughs and smiles shared.
Performers take to the stage throughout the event and attendees and organizers joke and cheer and encourage one another to take laps around the event track.
And the bond between the different teams at the event is always heart-warming. There’s few greater feelings than meeting up with dozens of other people and knowing that you all worked together to raise money for such a good cause.
Of course, time is taken at the event to acknowledge the pain of cancer and the loved ones we’ve lost to it as speakers share their experiences.
One of the most touching moments of relay events is the lighting of the luminaria bags. The paper bags are decorated with heartfelt drawings and messages by event attendees who write in support of loved ones who have cancer or in memory of those they’ve lost.
Seeing the rows of bags lit by candlelight at the event is a breathtaking sight, but getting closer and reading the messages really makes the mission of the event hit home.
Fighting as challenging of an enemy as cancer can seem overwhelming sometimes. And even with the major advances in cancer treatment made over the years, it can be hard to feel like we as individuals can make a dent in the fight.
But that’s the other common mantra repeated at relay events: fighting back. That every single dollar raised goes toward making life easier for those patients that cancer is trying to bring down, and every dollar put toward research is a stepping stone toward the goal of one day defeating cancer once and for all.
It’s a lofty goal, but the spirit put out at the relay events can make anyone believe that it can be reached.
For more information on how to help, visit tinyurl.com/h58bx4jf.
