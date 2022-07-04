CHEERS to the Fourth of July, America’s birthday.
Our nation turns 246 years old today, relatively young in comparison with many other countries around the globe, but what a colorful history we have.
We have lots to be proud of and lots to not be so proud of. But, like a family, we move forward together, warts and all. We struggle with what we have failed at, and we celebrate what we have accomplished.
Of course the history of a nation, like a family, is very complex, and it isn’t so easy to dissect. There will be plenty of time for reflection and deep thought about where we are as a nation and where we are going.
But today, is a day of celebration. A birthday party.
As we know, it all started in 1776 when the Continental Congress met in Philadelphia for the 13 original colonies to declare their independence from Britain. A committee had been formed to draft an official independence document, which became what we know as the Declaration of Independence, easily one of the most famous document in history.
The motion for independence was actually approved on July 2, 1776, but it was not officially adopted until two days later in July, making that day our official birthday and making America a free country.
The declaration came as the colonies were in the middle of the Revolutionary War with Britain, which would last until September of 1783, but we fought as a free land.
The nation has celebrated the Fourth of July since the beginning with parades, bonfires, barbecues, music and, of course, fireworks.
We fly our flags; wear red, white and blue; and eat hot dogs.
We might even take in a baseball game or even a July 4th doubleheader.
The COVID-19 pandemic put a damper on some celebrations the past two summers, but this year seems like we will be back at it, celebrating to the fullest.
There are plenty of events scheduled throughout the region for today for people to get out and enjoy, including the City of Plattsburgh annual parade.
It is a great chance to meet up with family and friends, enjoy a nice meal, a few drinks perhaps, and catch up on things. It is truly a feel-good holiday, which comes at the perfect time in the middle of summer.
While the Fourth of July has been celebrated each year since 1776, it didn’t become a federal holiday until 1870. It didn’t become a paid holiday for federal employees until 1941.
With the holiday falling on a Monday this year, it gives us a nice three-day weekend.
So no matter what we feel about our nation — its past, present and future — we should be grateful that we live in the land where freedom still rings.
We might be upset with our political landscape, we might rage at Supreme Court rulings and we might differ on how to deal with a pandemic, but in the end, we are still a family.
We must still strive to put differences aside and stand together and be there for one another in good times and bad.
It is the American way.
Happy Birthday, America!
