JEERS to rabies, that nasty and unsettling disease that can kill
animals and humans alike.
Last week, another grey fox tested positive for rabies in Essex County.
That’s four grey foxes, one raccoon and one woodchuck that have now been confirmed with rabies in that county so far in 2023.
It’s enough to make one take notice that rabies is in our midst and we need to take it seriously and take measures to avoid it ourselves and for our pets.
According to the federal Center for Disease Control, there are several things you can do to protect your pet from rabies.
First, visit your veterinarian with your pet on a regular basis and keep rabies vaccinations up-to-date for all cats, ferrets, and dogs.
Second, maintain control of your pets by keeping cats and ferrets indoors and keeping dogs under direct supervision.
Third, spay or neuter your pets to help reduce the number of unwanted pets that may not be properly cared for or vaccinated regularly.
Finally, call animal control to remove all stray animals from your neighborhood since these animals may be unvaccinated or ill.
Visit essexcountyny.gov/health for more information about rabies and to register for free rabies vaccination clinics offered by the Essex County Health Department.
While wildlife are much more likely to be rabid than are domestic animals in the United States, people have much more contact with domestic animals than with wildlife. Your pets and other domestic animals can be infected when they are bitten by rabid wild animals, and this type of “spillover” increases the risk to people.
Keeping your pets up to date on their rabies vaccination will prevent them from acquiring the disease from wildlife, and thereby prevent possible transmission to your family or other people.
The CDC also says that understanding your rabies risk and knowing what to do after contact with animals can save lives.
Any mammal can get rabies, but the most commonly affected animals in the United States are raccoons, skunks, bats, and foxes — so the best way to avoid rabies in the U.S. is to stay away from wildlife. Leave all wildlife alone, including injured animals. If you find an injured animal, don’t touch it; contact local authorities for assistance.
Rabies in dogs is still common in many countries outside the United States, so find out if rabies is present in dogs or wildlife at your destination before international travel.
Because pets can get rabies from wildlife and then could spread it to humans, preventing rabies in pets is also an important step in preventing human rabies cases.
If you do come into contact with a rabid animal, rabies in humans is 100% preventable through prompt appropriate medical care. If you are bitten, scratched, or unsure, talk to a healthcare provider about whether you need post-exposure treatment.
Rabies is nasty stuff, so let’s do what we can to avoid it.
