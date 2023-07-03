JEERS to drivers who fail to follow the law – and common sense – by neglecting or refusing to pull over in deference to emergency vehicles performing their duties on any street or road, but especially on busy ones.
We see it all the time. It’s particularly aggravating and dangerous on the outskirts of Plattsburgh, either west of the city on Route 3 or on Smithfield Boulevard, the one that passes to the west of the Champlain Center Mall.
We hear reports of this happening far too frequently, and any of us who drive in that vicinity have probably seen it ourselves.
The other day, a West Plattsburgh Volunteer Fire Department truck was speeding south on Smithfield toward that busy intersection outside where Price Chopper, Lowe’s and other outlets sit. The truck was clearly in a hurry in an effort to forestall or combat an emergency west on Route 3.
Smithfield, and Route 3 in that section, are both six-lane roads. It was not a typically busy morning along the route. The driver of the truck made his swift approach known via extremely noisy sirens and horns just to make sure he was accorded access.
Yet he was not.
Several drivers continued along their southerly route at moderate speed with no apparent attempt to stop, pull over or even slow down and grant the fire truck a clear path toward its target.
This is what Section 1144 Article 25 of the New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law has to say governing drivers in that situation:
“The driver of every … vehicle shall yield the right of way and shall immediately drive to a position parallel to, and as close as possible to the right-hand edge or curb of the roadway, or to either edge of a one-way roadway three or more lanes in width, clear of any intersection, and shall stop and remain in such position until the authorized emergency vehicle has passed, unless otherwise directed by a police officer.”
The penalty for failing to do so can be a $250 fine and three points on the license of the driver.
The penalty reflects the seriousness of the infraction. Both are severe.
But consider if you owned a home that was on fire, or any other emergency to which fire departments respond, and how you’d feel to learn that indifferent drivers interfered with a fire truck, a police car or an ambulance getting to you as quickly as possible.
The law is not an overstatement.
It is not always easy to navigate a busy street or road from lane to lane. But it is necessary. Keep informed as you drive by noting traffic that is around you, and retain options should an emergency evolve.
If you were anxiously awaiting emergency aid, you would certainly demand attention and appropriate action by all drivers between you and that aid.
But it’s more than common courtesy. It’s the law, and a very wise one.
