CHEERS to Lucy and the Lake Monster, a film now being shot in Port Henry in Essex County.
Because of the majestic landscape, historic nature and folksy small towns, the North Country has become a bright spot for those in the film industry from time to time over the years, and the filming of Lucy and the Lake Monster is the latest project.
The Lake Monster, of course, is Champ, the legendary creature who is said to have glided through the waters of Lake Champlain for centuries.
Shooting has been taking place in and around Port Henry’s Bulwagga Bay on the lake, and in nearby Crown Point. Crews will be working on the film there until Aug. 6.
The story features a little girl named Lucy whose mom died in a boating accident on the lake and her dad died in a war. She is an orphan who believes in Champ.
Emma Pearson, the star actor who portrays Lucy, explained to the Press-Republican recently that her character encounters Champ up close.
She is mocked and bullied for believing in Champ, Executive Producer Richard Rossi said, but Lucy perseveres to find and make friends with the elusive prehistoric creature.
Emma is no stranger to film sets, having appeared on the TV show “Blue Bloods” and other productions. The 8-1/2-year old lives in New Jersey, and her mother, Sasha, is on set with her.
Rossi, an L.A. filmmaker, is directing the film and also appears as Lucy’s grandfather, Papa Jerry.
Having film crews in our area are great for many reasons. They contribute to the economy, create some buzz in the community, and will eventually give the region some more greatly valued name recognition once the film hits theaters.
The author of “Lucy and the Lake Monster,” Kelly Tabor, co-wrote the script with Rossi. A Crown Point native, she’s on set assisting the production and is co-executive producer.
The book is available from independent book stores and on Amazon.com.
She said the story is intended to help readers overcome mental-health problems like depression, trauma and worry.
“Kids have a lot of stress today,” she said. “We wanted to help kids with issues they’re dealing with.”
So far, the weather has been great for shooting, Tabor said.
“We’ve had awesome weather,” she said. “We had good evening shots. We had a campfire and and got good shots in the sunset. It looked gorgeous.”
Tabor said that growing up in Crown Point she often looked for Champ on the lake.
“When I was a child I heard stories about Champ,” she said. “I’ve had family who have seen it.”
Tabor, who now lives in South Carolina, retired as a fourth-grade teacher there this year.
She said she wrote the book based on the childhood tales she told her students.
Rossi said he sees the film as a fable in which Champ, the lake serpent, is an allegory for God.
“The pure in heart, like Lucy, see Champ as good,” he said. “Others teach Champ is a monster for mercenary purposes, the way manipulative ministers scare people.”
Director of Photography Daniel Burke is shooting the film on 6K digital video with Black Magic equipment, for a release next year to streaming and DVD.
The creature won’t be portrayed as fearsome, Rossi said, because Lucy befriends the creature during the story.
“This is a friendly Champ,” he said. “Like God is your friend, a simple child sees Champ as her friend.”
