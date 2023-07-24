CHEERS to the Essex County Health Department for making sunscreen publicly available in an effort to protect people from harmful sun rays.
The county began providing sunscreen to the public in 2021 and has built on it since. This year, they have included an additional five free sunscreen dispensers at public beaches and parks during the summer season.
As Essex County Health Department Director Linda Beers explained, the county has a high melanoma cancer mortality rate, a rate that is higher the rest of the North Country and double the state rate.
So in order to protect people and keep them safe from potentially harmful sun rays, the county is taking the obvious step of giving sunscreen away for free. The program is funded by funds from the New York State Association of Health Officials so CHEERS to them as well.
Many people probably really appreciate the dangers of exposure to the sun, but they either don’t take the time to get some sunscreen or can’t or don’t want to afford to buy it.
The county’s efforts will undoubtedly help people, and it is what a public health provider should be doing, so it is great to see these free dispensers available at local public recreational facilities throughout the county.
The new sites where sunscreen dispensers will be include:
Town of Chesterfield — Jaycee Park
Town of Keene — Keene Town Beach
Town of Minerva — Minerva Town Beach
Town of Schroon — Schroon Lake Town Beach
Town of Wilmington — Wilmington Town Beach
Sunscreen works, even on cloudy days, and it doesn’t take much to apply it.
We can even use it in the winter when snow can reflect up to 80 percent of ultraviolet rays, increasing your risk of exposure to sun damage.
According to EHE Health, here are the top five sunscreen benefits, and why it should be a daily habit year round:
It protects your skin from UV rays: The depletion of the ozone layer has increased our risk of sun damage from harmful UV rays. Sunscreen blocks these rays, greatly reducing the likelihood of sunburn. Look for products with an SPF (Sun Protection Factor) of at least 15 (some doctors recommend nothing below 30), and use each and every day. For full body coverage you’ll want to apply about an ounce.
It lowers your skin cancer risk: Skin cancer is the most common form of cancer in the United States. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 71,943 people were diagnosed with melanomas of the skin in 2013, and 9,394 of these cases were fatal. By applying sunscreen each day, you cut your risk of contracting skin cancers in half.
It prevents premature aging of the skin: Sun damage from UV rays causes photoaging of the skin, which is characterized by a thick, leathery look; discoloration; and a breakdown of collagen, which contributes to lines, sagging and wrinkles. Studies show that those below age 55 who apply sunscreen regularly have 24 percent less chance of developing these signs of aging than those who don’t.
It helps maintain an even skin tone: Sunscreen helps prevent discoloration and dark spots from sun damage, helping you maintain a smoother and more even skin tone.
Your chances of skin cancer are higher if your hair is red: Scientists used to think the reason for this increased risk was due to the fair skin tone of redheads. In 2013, however, researchers discovered the MC1R gene mutation which creates red hair and fair skin. This mutation also creates a cancer causing pathway which, when exposed to UV radiation, promotes a genetic propensity towards cancer.
