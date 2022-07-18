CHEERS to the new 988 Lifeline in New York state.
The state is set to launch 988 as the new three-digit number to call or text to be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. All 62 counties in New York state will be covered for the new 988 Lifeline, which will ensure that anyone with a New York area code contacting 988 will be connected to one of New York’s 988 crisis centers.
Gov. Kathy Hochul says that connecting people who are experiencing a mental health crisis or considering suicide to trained counselors can significantly help them through difficulties that seem insurmountable, and the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline provides hope and support to those who need it most.
“By implementing 988, we are providing these individuals, as well as their families and friends, an easy-to-remember number that will give them access to the services they need,” the governor said in her news release.
We couldn’t agree more.
The state was wise to invest $35 million to significantly expand 988 crisis call center capacity throughout the state. The funding will increase to $60 million on a full annual basis starting in FY 2024.
Office of Mental Health has also allocated one-time funding of $10 million in federal supplemental Community Mental Health Services Block Grant resources to the 988 crisis call centers, allowing them to expand statewide capacity and infrastructure.
The state also received a $7.2 million federal grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to aid in the rollout of the new 988 Lifeline.
Calling 988 provides a direct connection to compassionate, accessible care and support for anyone experiencing mental health or substance abuse related distress, the governor’s office explained.
A chat feature will also be available through the Lifeline’s website (988lifeline.org).
The 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will be able to:
Connect people experiencing a mental health or substance use crisis to a trained counselor who can address their immediate needs and help connect them to ongoing care.
Reduce health care spending with more cost-effective early intervention.
Reduce use of law enforcement, public health, and other safety resources.
Meet the growing need for crisis intervention.
Help end stigma toward those seeking or accessing mental healthcare.
There are currently 13 operating 988 crisis contact centers in New York state and two in the development stage.
This could literally be a lifesaver as numerous studies have shown that the Lifeline works—most callers are significantly more likely to feel less depressed, less suicidal, less overwhelmed, and more hopeful after speaking to a Lifeline crisis counselor.
Between 2005 and 2020, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline received a total of 20,478,698 calls.
In 2019, the NSPL received 137,481 calls originating from New York, a 73 percent increase since 2016. In 2020, NYS received 142,827 calls, a 13 percent increase in just one year.
This shows that this service is clearly needed and will be in the future as well.
If the 988 Lifeline can prevent someone from hurting themselves then it is worth every penny.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.