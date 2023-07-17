JEERS to the seeming lack of restraints people have about swearing nowadays.
Do you swear? If so, do you swear a lot? Either way, do you swear “mildly,” or “pretty vigorously”?
There are all kinds of swearing, of course. There was a day when, if you said “damn” or “hell,” you were swearing pretty vigorously.
Those days are long gone.
Some people wondered, in fact, how damn and hell ever got to be so-called swear words. It was all a matter of context. Ironically, if you said or heard them in church, it was fine. It was outside church they became proscribed.
And you’d never have seen them in a respectable newspaper. The Press-Republican would probably have used the first letter followed by three dashes.
Today, though, swearing has become far more daring. And offensive, to many.
You hear, read — and maybe say — words that were only for the coarsest people in the old days.
Those words have to do with body parts and body functions.
Not that they were never uttered back then, but those utterances were generally more selectively placed. You wouldn’t have uttered them on TV or in front of children, say.
Today, anything goes. Comedian George Carlin made a fortune years ago with a record album about the seven words you couldn’t say on television.
If he were alive today, even he might be flabbergasted that those seven words are part of the regular vocabulary on certain areas of television programming.
The other day, one of our associates was out for a walk and happened by a house that was being reroofed. It was in a neighborhood in the West End of Plattsburgh where little kids, now out of school for the summer, were playing together outdoors.
This roofing staff was yelling back and forth with one another loudly enough that the whole neighborhood could have monitored the conversation if it had wanted to.
Rarely was a sentence barked that didn’t include the most prominent swear word today. You know, it begins with F.
Not that these workers were necessarily grammarians, but they inserted it into sentences as nouns, verbs, adjectives and adverbs with equal fluidity. They seemed not to be expressing frustration or agitation, particularly. The word was simply and unapologetically a routine part of their conversation, and who cared who heard it? (And who knows? Maybe the neighborhood kids had been hearing the words at home all their lives.)
So JEERS to those roofers, and people like them, who have taken the last remnants of dignity and politeness out of social interaction.
Television has latched onto the opportunity to eliminate certain standards of behavior from everyday life, and it has caught on. There is now very little, at least in terms of the language we use, that is off limits.
Damn and hell are now virtual fixtures in everyday communication. Can the rest be far behind?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.