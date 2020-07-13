CHEERS to the City of Plattsburgh for its decision to name the Margaret Street Arts Park after retiring State Sen. Betty Little.
The park, located between Margaret Street and the Durkee Street Parking lot, with its twisting cement pathway, will bear the name of a state representative that was always ready to support local projects.
Little (R-Queensbury) has served the region in the Senate since her election in 2002. Prior to that, she served in the State Assembly from 1995 to 2002.
She announced her retirement from the Senate late last year, effective when her term ends on Dec. 31.
A calm, level-headed legislator, Little has served the area well in her time as a member of the Senate, most of which was in the majority.
A fighter for local issues, Little was instrumental in obtaining better cellular telephone service along Interstate 87 and throughout the Adirondacks.
She fought for schools, small businesses, tourism and healthcare among other items.
Having taken over the mantle of the 45th Senate District from the late Ronald B. Stafford, Little had big shoes to fill.
Stafford rose to the powerful position of Senate Finance Committee chair toward the end of his 37-year run in office. He was known as the representative who could deliver for the region, bringing in millions of dollars yearly for local projects.
Little stepped up and delivered in her 18 years, rising to the challenge of replacing Stafford.
At the age of 80, Little has developed a lifetime of wisdom. A devoted mom and former teacher, she understands the everyday life challenges that so many of us in the district, state and nation face on a daily basis.
Constituents usually left conversations with her feeling understood and listened to.
The new Arts Park project is part of the streetscape improvement portion of the City of Plattsburgh's Downtown Revitalization Initiative.
The city got $10 million from the state for the DRI, which Little supported.
Commonly referred to as the "Arts Park," it would use those grant monies to transform a small area of greenspace into a three-tier park with a walkway that, working in coordination with the developers of the Durkee Street parking lot, would connect to a pedestrian walkway there and, eventually, to a walking path on the city's riverfront.
Plans include an outdoor seating area, a splash pad/water feature and a sculpture garden of local artwork.
The city has said the project would fit into its arts corridor, anchored by the Strand Center of the Arts on nearby Brinkerhoff Street.
During her time as chair of the Senate Tourism Committee, Little had advocated for the arts and remembered efforts to re-establish the Strand in downtown Plattsburgh.
The hope is that the new Betty Little Arts Park in the City of Plattsburgh will be a place where families can go and enjoy a night of entertainment.
No doubt that's the kind of place the good senator would approve of.
