CHEERS to emergency services and highway crews for working to help the community when damage occurs due to flooding.
We’ve seen a lot of flooding in recent days as the rain seems to not want to go away.
Many area roads and bridges in the northwest portion of Clinton County were hit hard with rain and wind over the past 10 days, causing floods and parts of roads to be washed out.
As much as 10 inches of rain fell on the area last Saturday, July 1, and another three or four inches the following day.
Several roads had to be closed, but not for long as area highway crews were out in earnest making repairs.
In about 36 hours, most roads had re-opened to two-lanes of traffic, allowing travelers to reach their destinations without having to travel long distances on detours.
Highway crews worked throughout the holiday week to make sure roads were patched and safe for driving as the rain subsided a bit and things dried out.
But then on Friday, we were hit again with another intense and nasty rain storm that caused part of the Military Turnpike in Altona to be closed with other streets around the area seeing washout damage by Saturday.
Clinton County Emergency Services, area town and county highway crews and New York Department of Transportation crews were out once again to keep the traveling public safe.
We are lucky to have such dedicated people in our region to help us when bad weather imposes on us.
As we know, it can happen at anytime of the year; it doesn’t just have to be in the winter. But no matter when, we can count on our teams to help us as much as they can and as quickly as they can.
Also, CHEERS to Trailways of New York, the bus company that is stepping up to provide transportation in the wake of Amtrak temporarily suspending its Adirondack Line from Albany to Montreal.
Trailways recently came out and said that it added trips to and from Montreal for Plattsburgh area riders.
Six daily trips will allow travelers direct service leaving Montreal, PQ to:
Plattsburgh
Glens Falls
Saratoga Springs
Albany Airport
Albany Downtown
SUNY Albany
Catskill
Kingston
New Paltz
Ridgewood, N.J.
New York City and most other American cities via connection.
Hopefully, Amtrak will resume its Adirondack Line soon. But in the meantime, it is nice to know that there is a transportation company like Trailways that is willing to step up and fill the need.
With the border now fully re-opened after three years of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, people want to travel to Montreal from here, and Canadians are also looking to come here.
The more transportation opportunities there are, the better, so Trailways figures to fulfill a need on both sides of the border and we are grateful for that.
