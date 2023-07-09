Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible through Tuesday morning, though the event is currently evolving to more of an areal and main stem river flood threat as the rainfall rates decrease but river levels continue to respond to all the rainfall in the last 24 to 36 hours. * WHERE...Portions of northern New York, including the following counties, Eastern Clinton, Eastern Essex, Northern Franklin, Southern Franklin, Western Clinton and Western Essex. Portions of Vermont, including the following counties, Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Eastern Franklin, Eastern Rutland, Eastern Windsor, Essex, Grand Isle, Lamoille, Orange, Orleans, Washington, Western Addison, Western Chittenden, Western Franklin, Western Rutland and Western Windsor. * WHEN...Through Tuesday evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible. Area creeks and streams are running high and could flood with more heavy rain. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Widespread 2 to 5 inches of rain has fallen across the region with locally over 7 inches observed. An additional 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected through Tuesday morning, tapering off into showers on Tuesday. However, river levels will continue to respond to the rainfall in the last 24 to 36 hours, with the Winooski, Lamoille and Mad River expected to crest at major flood stage later tonight or on Tuesday before gradually receding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&