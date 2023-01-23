A gentle JEERS to able-bodied customers of restaurants and coffee shops who insist on waiting in line in their cars for drive-thru service instead of parking and walking in for their pickup and payment.
It’s such a small issue that it may not even seem worth bringing up, but, if you think about it for a moment, there’s a lot attached to drive-thru lines.
For one thing, the number of customers who so strongly favor not leaving their car is so great that the line can interfere with traffic out on the route going by a busy coffee shop – Route 3 west of Plattsburgh, for example.
At especially busy times, cars are half in and half out of the parking lot on the drive-thru, meaning they are closing off a lane on the road. This is not an enhancement for traffic flow, which often needs all the enhancement it can get.
But, even if all the cars can get off the road and into the waiting line in the lot, other issues emerge.
For one thing, consider all the cars whose engines are running needlessly, using up gasoline and polluting the atmosphere.
We’re seeing more and more frequently the astonishing results of climate change, partly attributable to the buildup of exhaust from industries, vehicles and other sources. The weather throughout the U.S. has been disastrous in recent years.
All right, 10 or 12 cars in one line are an insignificant contributor to global weather disasters. But if you factor in all the people waiting in line for their doughnuts, hamburgers and coffee all over the planet at any given time, you are facing a mess that is largely unnecessary.
And wouldn’t you be better off to park your car and walk the 50 or 100 feet into the restaurant to pay for and pick up your coffee? It surely isn’t an hour-long workout to benefit your body, but it is better for your health than sitting behind your steering wheel doing nothing.
We certainly admit that some people have infirmities that prevent them from getting out of their car, or at least that would argue in favor of not doing so. For those unfortunate customers, a drive-thru is a very welcome offering by the marketer.
But the marketer surely realizes that it is not raking in business mainly because of physical distress on the part of the bulk of its customers.
As a matter of fact, in many cases, parking the car, getting out and walking into the store to complete the transaction would save more than a little time. Especially during mealtime hours, pedestrian traffic moves along much more briskly than vehicular.
Maybe during these particularly frigid days and nights of the year, the prospect of leaving the warm car is daunting, even if all the pluses and minuses computed would favor it. We understand that.
But, during nice weather, wouldn’t you be a lot better off with a breath of fresh air than lungs full of exhaust fumes?
There is no question that the rest of the planet would be.
