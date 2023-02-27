CHEERS to Town of Moriah Supervisor Thomas Scozzafava who announced this past week that he won’t be seeking re-election after a political career spanning nearly four decades.
There are public servants who just do their jobs and then there are those who become legendary doing them.
Thomas Scozzafava, the town of Moriah supervisor for the last 34 years, falls into the latter category.
It’s hard to write about him without mentioning his open office door with a constant stream of constituents, or his accomplishments like getting millions of dollars in state and federal aid to replace much of the town’s sagging infrastructure over the years, or his unconventional demeanor at the Essex County Board of Supervisors.
Now it’s time to thank Mr. Scozzafava for his service, because he’s retiring at the end of 2023.
Yes, really. The colorful and charismatic town leader has threatened to do so many times before, but this time he means it.
During his career, government waste and overspending were two of his major targets. He’s chaired the Board of Supervisors Finance Committee for years with an eye toward reining in what he believes are any unnecessary expenditures.
He once told the commissioner of Social Services in Essex County he heard a loud sucking sound and it was coming from that department. A drain on the county’s finances was what he meant in an emphatic way.
Presented with an organizational flow chart that showed both a commissioner and a director of Social Services, he asked the commissioner, “what can the director do that you can’t do?”
Almost everyone in town knows him as Scozzie, and he can’t go to Stewart’s Shop in Port Henry for a cup of coffee without being stopped by half the people there.
The Moriah Chamber of Commerce named him grand marshal of the 128th Port Henry-Moriah Labor Day Parade in 2017.
Scozzafava was chosen “because of his continuing commitment to improving the quality of life in the town of Moriah,” Moriah Chamber of Commerce then-President Catherine Sprague said.
“It’s for his 30 years of community service,” she explained then. “We had many calls and many letters and the grand marshal is Tom. It’s about time.”
Scozzafava said he was honored to have been chosen. Bystanders cheered as he rode through town in a convertible car.
He started the Moriah Business Park in 1999, which some detractors called “Scozzafava’s Field of Dreams.”
It was carved out of an open field off Plank Road in the town’s Mineville hamlet, with help from the Essex County Industrial Development Agency.
His idea must have come to fruition, because currently it’s full, with clients like Pre-Tech Plastics, WhistlePig Whiskey, Mineville Health Center, and High Peaks Hospice. An expansion of the industrial park is planned for this year, adding a new building to five more developable acres purchased in 2020.
His last 10 months on the job will include an effort to convince the state to repurpose the former Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility in Mineville, closed in 2021 after its inmate population dwindled.
The ex-prison could offer adult vocational training and workforce housing, Scozzafava says.
Because of its location in the Adirondack Forest Preserve, selling it would require a Constitutional amendment, he lamented, so the state needs to step up and spearhead its repurposing.
He’s tried and failed to get an audience with Gov. Kathy Hochul to state his case, but he continues to work to persuade someone in state government to make it happen.
He’s philosophical about his looming retirement.
“You’ll never get rich at this job,” Scozzafava mused.
Community service is why he ran, he said, and continued to run, year after year.
“I’ve put my heart and soul into this job,” he asserted.
His constituents, the media, and lots of others will miss him for that.
