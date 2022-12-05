CHEERS to area businesses who host fundraisers and sponsor community activities.
Doing so requires parting with a portion of profits, which for some businesses aren’t robust to start with. It also involves devoting staff time to planning and participating.
But what a boost it is to area nonprofits, schools, sports teams and other groups who operate on a skimpy budget.
This past weekend provided examples, both local and national, of the benefits of charitable work.
Sometimes those helping out are chain restaurants that pledge a portion of their income for the day to a particular cause.
Just this past Saturday, the newly renovated Dunkin’ on Cornelia Street in Plattsburgh held its grand opening. As part of the celebration, the restaurant pledged 10 percent of the day’s profits to the Advocacy and Resource Center, whose residences and programs are key to a safe, productive and fulfilling life for area residents with developmental disabilities.
Not only that, store associates gave away lanyards and Dunkin’ water bottles to customers who donated to ARC.
ARC staff and participants added to the festivities by donning doughnut costumes and by helping collect donations.
That same evening, numerous area businesses participated in the City of Plattsburgh’s seventh-annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting along with the CenterStage and Irish dancers, numerous area fire departments and non-profit agencies.
If you were there, you couldn’t miss the looks of awe from children and adults as the huge Moore Recycling truck passed by with every inch covered in Christmas lights. Or the excitement and cheers as area retailers and service industries rolled by on floats and decked out.
It was clear that the thousands who attended appreciated the effort put into creating the holiday parade.
Locally owned businesses deserve extra credit for their participation in charitable work, as their profits are typically slimmer than national retailers and restaurants.
Any church or school group will tell you that they couldn’t offer as many amenities without the help of area businesses.
Think of all the youth sports teams that local business owners sponsor, the volunteers they provide for activities, the floats and candy distributors they arrange for parades, the money and prizes they donate to after-prom parties and many other community activities.
It’s easy to show your appreciation for all they do. Find out which businesses are helping a cause you care about or organizations from which you and your family have benefited. And then patronize them.
And don’t just do so during the fundraiser; make the businesses a regular stop and recommend them to others.
Yes, businesses who take part in fundraising and community events have the benefit of earning tax write-offs and getting “free publicity.’
But it takes work, and plenty of stores and restaurants don’t get involved in charity events.
Those who do deserve our praise and patronage.
