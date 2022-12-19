JEERS to citizens of communities who decline their responsibilities of citizenship.
It happens all the time. A neighborhood, village, town, city, state or nation will suddenly be confronted by a vital issue. Residents will be obligated to stand up and help mold the decision on forming an outcome for the issue, and they refuse.
If that were the end of it, maybe there would be nothing for anybody else to complain about, but many of those people who spurned a role in solving the problem will then moan about the outcome.
Why didn’t they participate while the issue was evolving? And, since they didn’t, why do they gripe after the debate is over?
We’re reminded of this unattractive tendency by the (very limited) discussion over what to do with the deteriorating Crete Center belonging to the City of Plattsburgh.
The Crete Center has been a prickly subject since the 1950s, when the Crete brothers left almost $1 million to the city to build a recreation center, much needed to answer the needs of children and grownups in the city. What a beautiful gesture by two sensitive people with some substantial means.
The center was eventually built outside the city, at the city beach. The dream was for a small city to have a large arena to host public events, concerts, sports activities and other, not-yet-determined sources of fun and profit.
But, as the life of the center unfolded, it was not what had been hoped for. It was too small to lure big-name entertainers. Johnny Cash appeared once, but he had to do two shows in order to make tickets affordable for a relatively low-income audience. (And the acoustics weren’t great.)
The center was outside downtown, so kids couldn’t easily get there for hockey, soccer or other game sessions.
So, sadly, the building sat, unused, for too long. It could not and did not fulfill the hopes and expectations of its planners.
As the building began to erode, what to do with it became a more and more pressing question.
Mayor Chris Rosenquest and others asked residents what they wanted to do: tear it down and find ways to provide intended functions in other ways, or keep repairing and maybe reshaping it?
But almost nobody, except the indoor soccer community who had a vested interest, stepped into the discussion and that’s a shame. A few, such as Bob Smith, Justin Meyer, Linda Harwood a few others, spoke up as caring, responsible citizens.
They urged finding more answers as to whether it was worth saving. Few others took up the cause either way.
In our daily rounds we have talked with many folks who, although they love the Crete, did not support renovating it. But they had no interest in coming forward publicly, and that’s a shame too.
Finally, the Common Council and mayor, whose duty it is to decide such issues regardless of public participation, have made a decision: tear it down.
All of which would be fine, if we had confidence we could just consider the matter settled.
But, if this case is like just about any other we’ve ever witnessed, people will come forward in the future to belatedly express opinions – mostly regrets – over the result.
Too late. If you’re inclined to do that, ask instead why you didn’t speak up when your opinion might have mattered.
The mayor and council members asked for thoughts and received a scant few. City residents have earned a Jeer for that.
