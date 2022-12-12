CHEERS to the new traffic light at the intersection of Rugar Street and Ampersand Drive in the Town of Plattsburgh.
It may seem a bit odd to be cheering for, of all things, a traffic light, but this mechanism is bound to make life a lot easier and smoother for the traveling public.
The intersection has become one of the busier crossroads in the region in recent years. Ampersand juts out from Rugar Street and heads north towards the rear portion of Consumer Square. The road has been there for about two decades.
Consumer Square, as we know, is one of the largest shopping plazas in the region. It contains Wal-Mart, Sam’s Club, T.J. Maxx, Staples and other retails stores. It also is home to Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle, Sweet Frog’s and several other stores that are more toward Rugar Street.
The plaza is extremely busy on a daily basis with traffic pouring in off Route 3 around the clock. Traffic also comes in steadily from Rugar Street through Ampersand.
Many vehicles, regardless of how they entered the plaza, choose to exit via Ampersand, especially those who stop in at the Sam’s Club gas pumps as the Ampersand exit is most convenient for them after filling up.
All of this increased traffic on Ampersand can cause headaches for travelers.
Cars are often stacked up on Ampersand heading back towards Sam’s Club as people wait to try to turn left onto Rugar Street.
Also, people heading east on Rugar who want to turn left onto Ampersand have also found themselves in annoying delays.
To add to the confusion and congestion, there are multiple vehicles coming in and out of Stewart’s, the wildly popular convenience store, and UFirst Federal Credit union.
There is also a public housing track that also generates plenty of traffic.
When events are held at the SUNY Plattsburgh Field House, the traffic patterns become even more full.
Needless to say, it is a crazy busy intersection with a lot going on.
The Town of Plattsburgh knew that and commissioned as study to determine what should be done. As a major stakeholder, UFirst joined them in getting the study done and the results were clear: a traffic light was needed.
Traffic lights are not cheap. This one cost more than $700,000 to design and install.
Thankfully, the town foot the bill to get the job done.
Work began on the project last year and it was supposed to be done by last spring, but due to supply chain issues, which we’ve all experienced in the past few years, it was not done until last week.
But we say better late than never.
The new light will regulate traffic, calm things down and hopefully allow for smoother travel between corridors.
Better flowing traffic means more people will visit the area and more people usually translates into more dollars for the economy.
Also, and maybe most importantly, the new traffic light was accompanied by new crosswalks and improved sidewalks. The area should be much safer now for vehicles as well as pedestrians.
Anytime you can improve traffic, increase commerce and keep people safe, its and item worth CHEERING.
