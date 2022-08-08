CHEERS to Plattsburgh Mayor Chris Rosenquest and the Common Council for instituting a lawn-and-leaf policy that is strictly in accord with necessary and desirable environmental concerns.
This policy is nothing new, having been passed last year and enacted on Oct. 1, 2021. But we’re delighted to see it being enforced and adhered to in such a painless manner throughout the city.
Here’s the policy, as found on the City of Plattsburgh Department of Public Works website:
“GRASS, LEAVES & SMALL BRANCHES (1” or less in size/diameter): EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1ST 2021: To be placed at curbside in 30 – 50 gallon paper bags or clearly labeled biodegradable yard waste bags, at no charge to all city residents. Clear plastic or colored bags will not be accepted or collected after October 1, 2021. Yard waste bags will be rejected if: bags are plastic, weigh more than 40 lbs., are split or broken open or contain household garbage, construction debris, branches over 1” in size (diameter), dirt, soil, sand, animal waste or dead animals.”
Picking up yard waste is nothing new in the city. It has been going on for years. What is somewhat revolutionary is the requirement that the waste has to be put into a biodegradable paper bag, which is sold at hardware stores. Bags with the Lowe’s name imprinted are seen curbsides all around the city these days.
The bags are biodegradable, which means they traverse right back into nature along with their contents, which are grass clippings, twigs and various other products of a typical yard.
The bags are surprisingly sturdy, even during elongated rainstorms. They hold up in all kinds of weather.
The tops fold down to keep water and weather out while keeping the waste secure while awaiting pickup.
Occasionally, a resident is unaware of the city’s Oct. 1, 2021 change in policy – or perhaps is challenging the city’s commitment to it – and still puts out an old plastic bag filled with lawn or garden waste hoping it will be picked up, as it used to be.
These days, it won’t. The employees who pick up the bags for transport to the Clinton County Landfill, seeing a plastic bag awaiting pickup, will instead affix a sticker onto it notifying the owner that the city no longer accepts plastic bags.
That practice is interesting, considering that trash continues to be picked up in plastic bags. Nevertheless, the less plastic that is picked up, the better, so we heartily endorse this “new” requirement.
The city and the landfill never did mix plastic in with biodegradable waste, as a matter of fact. When the truck would come around to pick up lawn waste before the biodegradable-bag requirement went into effect, the employee would empty the waste into the back of the truck and put the plastic bag on a hook to be disposed of separately – we hoped in a way matching the desire to recycle plastic whenever possible.
Anyway, in the City of Plattsburgh, that is no longer a concern. All yard waste is being disposed of in the best way for residents and Mother Nature.
