CHEERS to the Town of Plattsburgh for implementing a survey to find out what type of businesses they want to see in the town.
The Plattsburgh Development Survey is part of the town’s initiative to create a new development guide to help those businesses that may be interested in locating in the town.
It’s new effort to increase development and create more pathways to improve the quality of life in the town.
For years, we’ve all heard and have been part of discussions about what new restaurants or stores people would like to see come the area.
Olive Garden, Red Lobster, Cracker Barrel, Bass Pro Shops and many national chains have been the topic of discussion face to face and on line in recent decades.
Well, the new survey the town is offering will allow people to say directly what they want.
People can log on to https://www.townof
plattsburgh.com/developinplattsburgh/ to fill out the short survey.
The town will utilize the results of the survey in the future to reach out to businesses and gauge their interest in coming to Plattsburgh.
“Really what we’re asking our community members to do is to lean in and to self identify some various categories, and then provide us some interesting information that will help us launch into a more in-depth strategic outreach to businesses,” Town Supervisor Michael Cashman said recently.
“I think the piece that we need to remind people is just because a community wants a business here, doesn’t mean that they’re necessarily going to come, but it is incumbent upon us to make good efforts to highlight the opportunities that we believe are here for these businesses and cultivate that.”
The survey asks five questions and should take approximately 5-10 minutes to complete.
The questions asked include the survey participant identifying if they’re a Town of Plattsburgh resident, nearby community resident, visitor from Vermont or visitor from Canada; naming three businesses they want to come to Plattsburgh; identifying what type of business is needed most here; what business they like to visit when traveling outside of the area; and optionally sharing their email for future surveys.
In addition to identifying chains or other well-known businesses and restaurants, the survey may introduce them to places they’ve never heard of and never thought of asking to come to Plattsburgh.
There is no timetable on how long the survey will be available to the public either.
And that is a nice aspect of it, as it can be used to constantly gauge the interests of the public indefinitely.
Cashman said the town will most likely be reviewing the survey data in a quarterly manner, which makes sense as tastes change as the seasons do.
The survey is a great idea because as Cashman says, it will give the town and businesses a firmer idea of what is wanted here.
Make no mistake, businesses will come here if they think they can make money, but if a business sees overwhelming desire among the people of the region to come here, they just may give it a little more thought than normal, and that’s a good thing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.