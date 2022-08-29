Cheers to John Flynn and every other local official involved in North Country youth sports.
After 25 years of service to the Town of Peru, John Flynn has stepped down this year as town youth commissioner.
As the glowing reviews of his work in this weekend’s Press-Republican show, Flynn leaves behind a monumental legacy not just in his community but in North Country athletics in general.
Some will likely say the most visible part of that legacy will be the sprawling Lapham Mills Recreational Facility that Flynn and then-Peru Town Supervisor Ken Jahn championed.
But, as Flynn himself pointed out in reflecting on his career, his most long-lasting legacy will no doubt be the many young athletes whose lives he touched through his work.
As Flynn explained, his career saw him supporting kids who then grew up and sent their own kids into Peru athletics.
And that’s the power of youth sports: that it builds a community of young people who can pass along the values they learned through sports — of teamwork, persistence, punctuality and sportsmanship — to the next generation.
And John Flynn clearly understood that, considering the message he passed on to other sports officials.
“Make sure it’s all about the kids and only about the kids,” Flynn said.
“The kids are our future, and we gotta protect them, teach them a bit, and give them plenty of stuff to do.”
Last week also saw tough conversations in the City of Plattsburgh around the future of the Crete Memorial Civic Center, which has hosted winter youth sports for many years.
Concerns about the safety and maintenance of the facility have led city officials to suggest that it will not be available for use this winter.
Kids, parents, coaches and other officials have raised their voices to urge the city to do what’s needed to open the Crete for sports this winter while searching for a permanent new location for future years.
The debate around the future of the Crete goes beyond youth sports, of course. But it’s one of the most persistent and appreciated uses of the facility by the families of the hundreds of kids who play sports in it each year.
And the passionate arguments from those advocates are just more evidence of how important youth sports are to our local communities.
It’s not just a matter of a bunch of kids running around; it’s about kids growing up on those fields.
We certainly hope the examples of both the praise of John Flynn and the passionate pleas of the Crete sports supporters show local legislators that youth sports are worth every penny.
