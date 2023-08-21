CHEERS to counties such as Clinton and Essex that hold events once a year when residents may drop off hazardous-waste materials and dispose of those materials safely and ecologically.
Clinton County held its big day this past Saturday, and plenty of conscientious people took advantage of it. Essex County held its crucial occasion May 6.
People who care about the environment look forward to these opportunities to bid a gracious farewell to their potentially hazardous waste. Many, who are not so environmentally aware, sensitive or appreciative, may spend all year digging about for ways to sneak these liquids and other materials into their trash.
Fortunately, most trash collectors are on the lookout for such shenanigans and won’t fall for them.
Here is a list of what Clinton County informed its residents that were acceptable materials this year: acids, adhesives, aerosols, antifreeze, brake fluid, cements, charcoal lighters, chlorine, cleaning fluid, degreasers, disinfectants, drain cleaners, dry gas, epoxies, dyes, fiberglass resins, flea powders, fluorescent/compact fluorescent bulbs, furniture strippers, gasoline (less than 5 gallons) hair removers, herbicides, insect repellents, lacquers, paints, lubricants, mothballs or flakes, nail-polish removers, oven cleaners, paint removers, paint thinners, permanent solutions, pesticides, prescription drugs, photo chemicals, rat poisons, rug and upholstery cleaners, rust solvents, wood preservatives, spot removers, toilet-bowl cleaners, tub and tile cleaners, turpentine, varnish, weed killers, wood polishes and wood stains.
Whew!
Is our environment looking up, or what?
Remarkably, people have been known to secret these kinds of materials into storm sewers to get shed of them. Imagine what Lake Champlain would consist of and look like if those efforts were not detected and punished.
Incidentally, not everything can be so easily dispatched. Here are materials not accepted: automotive/marine/household batteries, tires, used oil, compressed gas cylinders, electronic waste, explosives or shock-sensitive materials, ammunition, radioactive wastes, pathological wastes, infectious waste, dioxins, PCBs, asbestos and smoke detectors.
So a hearty CHEER for our counties for doing this.
At the same time, though, we reluctantly impose a somewhat tepid JEER to them for not making the service more available.
We realize it isn’t easy to permanently rid themselves of these toxins, and we raucously applaud them for doing so. But is once a year enough? Don’t our citizens need and deserve more opportunities?
Our fear is that, with but one chance a year, won’t the impatient or insensitive transgressor be more likely to find a way to infest our landfills and waterways with poisons?
Frankly, as vigilant as our disposal officials, companies and employees are, it is not impossible to find paths around the rules.
So, to our people who provide the avenues to a pristine environment: Keep up the good work. In fact, do more of it.
