CHEERS to the Redford Picnic.
The iconic event in western Clinton County has been a staple of late summer since 1855, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, it was not held this past weekend.
Normally held on the Saturday in August closest to the 15th, the Redford Picnic has become an iconic event for the North Country.
It signified the beginning of the end of summer when thoughts and dreams turned to returning to school and making sure the season's harvest went smoothly.
But it was much more than just a casual picnic event.
The picnic was usually an epic get together, drawing people from all over the county and beyond.
In 1927, it was reported that more than 3,000 people attended the picnic held on the grounds of Assumption of Mary Church.
Billed as a large yearly community reunion, akin to a family reunion, the picnic became a high point of summer each year for more than a century.
People would spend the day playing games, listening to music and enjoying food and drinks while swapping stories of the day.
And, of course, children would light up at the chance to ride the famous carousel. The tractor-motor-driven carousel was installed in 1925 and has been operating ever since.
The picnic was the only event of the year that the carnival ride would be in operation, and lines would usually stretch well outside the doors of the barn that it is housed in.
While the crowds may have dwindled in recent years, the Redford Picnic is still quite an event that people look forward too.
You can still get a good meal, cold drink and perhaps win a few bucks at some of the games of chance.
You can still hear good music, and of course, you can still meet up with old friends.
The picnic is also the major fund raiser for the church, bringing in $40,000 to $45,000 per year.
All of the efforts in putting on the picnic were strictly volunteer from members of the parish and community.
This year's situation will put a crimp in the parish budget, but the stakes were just too high to hold a large public event with the coronavirus still lurking.
It is our fervent hope that next year will bring better conditions and the Redford Picnic can shine once again.
