CHEERS to the Essex County Fair for its low admission fee of just $10 to attend.
The $10 price includes parking, admission to the venue and all the rides you want.
For ten bucks, it certainly is a bargain and family-friendly.
County fairs are the highlight of the summer for many in our region when it comes to local entertainment. Going back centuries, county fairs are designed to bring the community together to celebrate the upcoming harvest, buy and trade goods and have some plain old fun.
Fairs have morphed into more of an entertainment spectacle in recent decades, but you still have the same traditional concepts of celebrating community, seeing old friends, eating good food and sharing livestock and agriculture tips.
These days you can also bring the kids and let them ride on a variety of rides all day long, before feeding them some popular fair food.
Sausages with peppers and onions, cotton candy, fried dough, funnel cakes and all kinds of other good treats are readily available at the fair.
County Fairs usually last anywhere from four to eight days, giving promoters many opportunities to book different forms of entertainment and giving folks several opportunities to attend.
But attending more than once can be difficult when prices are prohibitive.
Some fairs charge $9 or $10 just for admission and costs for rides can be as much as $30 per day for a wrist band that allows the wearer to ride all day.
Add food and souvenirs and such and a family of four could easily spend upwards of $300.
It would be hard for a family to do that more than once in a fair season.
We understand that fair promoters have to set prices based on their costs to produce the fair, and revenues need to exceed expenses. If that wasn’t the case, then most fairs would be out of business and the whole community suffers when that happens.
So it is pleasing to see the low cost of just $10 for admission to the Essex County Fair.
The fair kicks off in Westport on Wednesday, Aug. 16 and runs through Sunday, Aug. 20.
While there might not be any big name performers at the fair, there will still be plenty of things to do for a family to get out and enjoy.
And of course there will be plenty of good food to treat yourselves to.
The youngsters will also have a chance to show off their agriculture skills and there will be the much-anticipated demolition derby.
We’re not sure what it is, but there always seems to be something about cars colliding together that attracts people like a magnet.
Here’s hoping for nice weather for the Essex County Fair this year, and that many people will get out and enjoy the event and support the county.
