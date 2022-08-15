CHEERS to delivery services that do more than drop a package off on the porch and drive away. UPS didn’t leave four packages on the front porch while it was raining during a recent drop-off. Neither did the delivery driver leave it by the side door. Instead, the person left the four packages in a garage at the far end of the driveway, a significant effort. Those delivery people are on a very tight schedule, typically, and need to rush back to their truck to get to the next delivery site. Taking that much time to make a package as safe from weather and thieves as possible is commendable.
CHEERS to somebody, identity unknown, who was driving in Plattsburgh not long ago, vehicle also unknown, with a mighty uplifting message affixed to the back window. We’ve all seen plenty of insulting, vulgar or politically offensive messages on a car or truck. Generally speaking, when somebody puts words on a vehicle they aren’t meant to make passers-by happy, or grateful, or somehow warmer. Instead, they are usually meant to charge up or activate those who agree with them or anger those who disagree. We aren’t accustomed to react with, “Well, isn’t that a nice sentiment!’ But read this one and give it a moment’s thought: The message on the back window said, “I hope something good happens to you today”. Simple as that. What a nice message, and what a nice person who bothered to stick it onto the car window. We certainly hope something good happens today and every day to that person, too.
CHEERS to a community in southern Vermont that has demonstrated an extremely close bond with its public-school students. If you drive through Pittsford, Vt., you’re struck by a parade of posters on poles through the streets that have photographs and IDs of 2022 graduating students from the local school district, Otter Valley Union High School. Similar posters appear in communities throughout the North Country of New York featuring military veterans. Those are generally paid for by families of the veterans who are understandably proud of their service to their country. In Pittsford, the photos are especially colorful and attention-grabbing, presumably put up by the town proud of its kids completing a crucial phase of their lives and ready to move on to the next. The production and hanging of these posters gives passers-by a feeling that Pittsford believes in their children and the importance of their accomplishments, particularly this critical landmark of life. Congratulations to the graduates, of course, but congratulations also to the community for this public display of affection. We’re sure Pittsford isn’t the only town that does this, but, for any that do, your hearts are on display along with your beloved students.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.