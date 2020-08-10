CHEERS to people who have filled out their 2020 census forms.
It’s that time again. Time to stand up and say “I live here. I’m part of this community.”
That time, of course, is the completion of the United States census.
Every 10 years, the number of people in the country is counted through the census survey.
We admit that it’s easy to think that the census doesn’t seem too important, largely because it doesn’t change things right away like, say, an election does.
You don’t wake up tomorrow morning and see that a new “something” was decided because you filled out your census.
But the truth is that the census affects just as much, if not more, about your life than an election does.
Knowing where people live helps the federal government decide where to spend its money.
Obviously, a city of 200,000 is going to need a bit more money than a city of 20,000.
But if you want your small town, your small city, your small county to get its fair share, the government needs to know that people live there and that’s what the census is for.
That money will affect school and hospital funding, road construction and community services like Medicaid and Head Start.
Then think about businesses. If you’re going to open a new factory, you want to open it in a place where you know there will be workers around to staff it.
Companies look at census data to, again, say “this is where the people are” and plan to put down roots in those communities.
But those companies can only know where the people are if we tell them.
But the best part of all this: You don’t even have to leave the house to fill out your census.
You can call 1-844-330-2020 any day between the hours of 7 a.m. and 2 a.m. to fill out the form over the phone.
You can also log on to census.gov and click the “respond” button on the home page to fill out the survey online.
And, finally, most people should have already received their census forms in the mail and you can fill those out and mail them back.
Remember that the deadline to submit your census information is Sept. 30.
Night Editor Ben Rowe filled out his census survey for the first time last week.
He had been a bit intimidated by the idea, figuring that it might take quite a while out of his day.
But when a census staffer left his official pin number at his door, he decided to fill it out.
Filling out the survey online, Ben found that there were probably no more than 10 questions in total.
He had expected a lot more questions about personality facts about himself, but found that it wasn’t nearly that complicated — mostly just about his age, race and where he lived.
The whole process took no more than 10 minutes to complete.
So take a second while dinner is cooking and you’ll have it done before the water’s even boiling.
What could be easier than that?
